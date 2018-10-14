Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Trailer Released Online

Wednesday afternoon saw Walt Disney Studios unveil the magical first official poster for its upcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin. In addition to this exciting image, the studio also revealed that the “first look” of the film would be arriving on Thursday. As promised, the debut footage from Aladdin has since arrived online, and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

You can check out the first look teaser in the video above!

Wednesday’s poster was initially revealed by Will Smith, who plays Genie in the movie, when he shared it across multiple social media accounts. The official Aladdin movie Twitter account then shared the image to its followers, teasing the arrival of the first footage.

Check out the new poster for Disney's #Aladdin as debuted by #WillSmith.🧞‍♂️

See the first look tomorrow! In theaters May 24th, 2019.

After the poster started making its rounds online, one of Aladdin‘s stars, Naomi Scott, took to social media to say how honored she was to be a part of the franchise’s legacy.

“Here we go,” Scott tweeted on Wednesday. “I’m honoured and blessed to be a part of this. It’s gonna be fun. #aladdin.”

Here we go…

I'm honoured and blessed to be a part of this. It's gonna be fun.#aladdin

Guy Ritchie is helming the new Aladdin movie, from a script he co-wrote with Vanessa Taylor and John August. Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott star alongside Will Smith as Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively.

Disney’s live-action Aladdin is set to hit theaters in May 2019.