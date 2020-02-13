Live-Action Aladdin Sequel in the Works at Disney

The world of Disney live-action remakes has evolved quite a lot over the years, with the studio’s outputs ranging from beloved to befuddling. The live-action take on Aladdin, which was released in theaters last summer, definitely fell into that former category, going to on gross $1 billion at the global box office. Now, it looks like Disney is officially headed back to Agrabah, as sequel to the live-action remake has officially been put into development. ComicBook.com can confirm that John Gatis (Flight, Real Steel) and Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton, The Kitchen) have been brought on to pen the film’s script.

According to Variety, the sequel is expected to also be a theatrical release, as opposed to being released on Disney+. The project is also expected to be a wholly original idea, and will not be based on the direct-to-video sequels The Return of Jafar and Aladdin and the King of Thieves. It is unclear at this point if director Guy Richie will return to helm the sequel. Stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith are all expected to return, but offers reportedly won’t be in place until the script is complete.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We have now [explored the idea for a sequel],” producer Dan Lin previously told ComicBook.com. “We certainly when we first made the movie wanted to just make the best movie we could and let audiences tell us if they wanted to see more. And I would say resoundingly audiences want to see more. They’ve watched this movie multiple times. We have lots of fan letters about people who really go back and they bring their friends and bring their family. And so we feel like there’s more story to tell. We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original Aladdin movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that’s been done before. We’re really looking at what’s been done before in the past and the home video, and there’s just more story to tell with the underlying materials. So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise.”

What do you think of Disney putting a live-action Aladdin sequel into development? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Aladdin is now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.