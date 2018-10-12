‘Aladdin’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Mena Massoud as Aladdin

Fans finally got a glimpse at Disney’s latest live-action remake of an animated classic with the first teaser trailer for Aladdin.

Given that it’s the first look at the upcoming film, Disney is still keeping things close to the vest, but they did reveal the first look at actor Mena Massoud as the titular Aladdin!

Videos by ComicBook.com

While many people probably know the story of Aladdin and its iconic songs by heart, Disney is still being very secretive about the remake. The movie is set to premiere in theaters next summer, following the highly successful live-action adaptations of The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast.

They also have films adapting The Lion King, Mulan, and more in the works.

We still have yet to see Will Smith’s take on the Genie in the film yet, so it’s still unclear how they plan to tackle that character for the live-action version.

Aladdin was a hugely popular movie when it came out in the ’90s, with Robin Williams playing the iconic role of the Genie. It also included many songs that have since become staples for many Disney fans, including “A Whole New World” and “Friend Like Me.”

It remains to be seen if the live-action film will strictly reuse those old songs with minor updates, or if they will add new compositions much like Beauty and the Beast did.

The movie stars Massoud as Aladdin, Smith as the Genie, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. Guy Ritchie is directing from a script he co-wrote with Vanessa Taylor and John August.

Fans will get to see the new Aladdin movie when it premieres on May 24, 2019.