Chris Evans’ Darkest Comic Book Movie Is One of His Best (And It’s Streaming Free)

Chris Evans is best known for his work in Marvel movies, starring in multiple films as Fantastic Four member Johnny Storm and spending a decade leading the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America. He’s also appeared in movies inspired by other comics like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and The Losers. Evans’ career is filled with turns in comic and book adaptations, but perhaps the best of the bunch comes from the darkest source material of them all.

We’re talking, of course, about Snowpiercer, the 2014 dystopian thriller from Parasite‘s Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho and based on the graphic novel from Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette. Taking on the role of revolutionary Curtis, Evans delivers what is easily one of his strongest performances in Snowpiercer, and fans of the actor now have the opportunity to watch the movie for free.

Snowpiercer is currently available on not one, but two different free streaming services. You can find it on Pluto TV as well as Tubi, neither of which even requires a login to watch. So if you’re in the mood for a Chris Evans movie, and you don’t mind him being a lot less morally righteous than Steve Rogers, Snowpiercer is the move.

If you’re not familiar, Snowpiercer is a dystopian movie about a version of the future where the world has almost completely frozen over. A group of survivors remain on a speeding train that circles the planet on a never-ending loop. Run by an ultra-rich, unseen benefactor, the train has been divided into class-based sections in an effort to keep everyone in their place. The poor are kept at the back of the train, with so little accessible food that they sometimes resort to eating one another, while the rich have every luxury you could imagine in the train’s front cars.

Evans’ Curtis is part of a group that leads a rebellion against the rich, attempting to use overwhelm the front cars with the sheer number of passengers from the back. As they make their way forward, Curtis and his allies uncover more secrets about the train and its owner than they thought possible.

Snowpiercer is not a movie for the faint of heart. There are some incredibly gruesome scenes featured in the film, as well as some heavy moments that will hit you where it hurts. But director Bong’s willingness to take the story as far as it needs to go is what makes Snowpiercer so good.

In fact, the anti-capitalist themes of Snowpiercer have defined so much of Bong’s work that the messaging has become something of a calling card for the director. Movies like Parasite, The Host, Memories of Murder, and Mickey 17 couldn’t be more different from Snowpiercer in a lot of ways, but the message against oppression creates a steady through-line that connects them all.

What are your thoughts on Bong Joon-ho’s Snowpiercer? Where do you think it stands compared to other Chris Evans movies? Let us know in the comments!