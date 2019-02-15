Movies

‘Aladdin’ Fans React To First Official Look at Will Smith’s Genie

An extended sneak peek for Disney's Aladdin found its way into the broadcast of tonight's 61st

By

An extended sneak peek for Disney’s Aladdin found its way into the broadcast of tonight’s 61st Grammy Awards and with it brought the first official look of Will Smith’s blue-skinned Genie, confirming the character would look very similar to the originally animated iteration.

Though a still released last year showed Smith in his Genie outfit but lacking his iconic blue skin, he didn’t look nearly enough like his cartoon counterpart. Despite the initial cold reception from fans, Aladdin producer Dan Lin insisted Smith’s take on the character would, in fact, be blue in the movie.

“He’s big blue Genie,” Lin previously said. “He’s got a great tail, he’s really bulky but he’s really fun. He brings his own style and hip hop flavor to it.”

Guy Ritchie directs the new Aladdin movie on a script he wrote alongside Vanessa Taylor and John August. The film stars Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Jasmine), Will Smith (the Genie), Billy Magnussen (Prince Anders), Nasim Pedrad (Dalia), Marwan Kenzari (Jafar), Numan Acar (Hakim), and Navid Negahban (Sultan).

What do you think of the first full-fledged look at Will Smith’s Genie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Disney’s Aladdin soars into theaters on May 24th.

Keep scrolling to see reactions from Aladdin fans to the big revelation!

