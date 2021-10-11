Alan Horn, Disney Studios Chief Creative Officer, Announces Retirement

One of the most prominent executives in the entire film industry is ready to walk away. Alan Horn, the Chief Creative Officer of Disney Studios Content, officially announced his retirement on Monday. The 78-year-old Horn has put together an illustrious career that spans 50 years, spending the last nine of those over at Disney. Horn’s retirement has been expected by many, as Disney named Alan Bergman Disney Studios Content Chairman back in December 2020, effectively stepping in as Horn’s replacement. Horn will be stepping down from his role at Disney on December 31st.

Horn led perhaps the most pivotal season of growth for Disney Studios over the last nine years, integrating Marvel Studios and overseeing the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, acquiring Lucasfilm, and seeing the reboot of the entire Star Wars franchise, all while furthering the individual Disney and Pixar brands. He also worked on the transition of the recently acquired 20th Century Studios over the last couple of years.

Going forward, Disney won’t be replacing Horn’s creative chair position directly. Bergman will continue to serve as Content Chairman, and the heads of the individual studios will report to him directly. The list of those heads includes Marvel’s Kevin Feige, Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy, Pixar’s Pete Docter, Disney Animation’s Jennifer Lee, and several others.

“It has been my great privilege and pleasure to be able to spend these past 50 years helping creative people tell stories that move, entertain, and connect audiences around the world – and a dream come true to have the chance to do it at Disney, no less,” Horn said in a statement. “I’m deeply thankful to Bob Iger for the opportunity he gave me and to Alan Bergman for being an incredible partner throughout this adventure, as well as to Bob Chapek for his steady leadership during these unprecedented times. I also must recognize the extraordinary leaders of our individual studios as well as our business teams and every single one of our fantastic team members. It’s never easy to say goodbye to a place you love, which is why I’ve done it slowly, but with Alan Bergman leading the way, I’m confident the incredible Studios team will keep putting magic out there for years to come.”

“Throughout an illustrious career spanning nearly five decades, Alan has had a profound impact on the entertainment industry and audiences worldwide,” said Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger. “We have been very fortunate to have Alan at the helm of our Studio for nearly a decade, presiding over an unprecedented period of growth and exceptional storytelling, while solidifying his reputation as one of the industry’s true icons. Like so many, I will be forever grateful for his strong support, wise counsel, and enduring friendship.”

“It has truly been a privilege to work with Alan over the years,” added Bob Chapek, Walt Disney CEO. “He’s led an exceptionally talented Studio team that is the best in the industry, creating some of the most beloved and iconic films of our time, and he will forever be a cherished member of our Disney family.”

“Alan Horn is one of a kind, and we were fortunate that he chose to bring his talents to our Studios,” said Bergman. “He has been one of the most important mentors I’ve ever had, and we’re both very proud of what we’ve been able to do in our time together at the Studios leading this terrific team. I simply can’t thank him enough.”