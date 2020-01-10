Alex Trebek and Mark Hamill are Both Fans of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out

2020 has already been an exciting year for Jeopardy! fans as the show’s “Greatest of All Time” contestants have been competing in an exciting tournament. Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer are the three highest earners in the game show’s history, and fans have been glued to the television to watch them outsmart each other. Yesterday, Jennings took to Twitter to reveal that the show’s beloved host, Alex Trebek, enjoyed the movie Knives Out. The tweet caught the attention of the film’s director, Rian Johnson, who excitedly shared the news. His tweet was then seen by Mark Hamill, who Johnson directed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It turns out, Hamill is also a big fan of Johnson’s latest flick.

What is OH MY GOD https://t.co/F2dO3gP0Eu — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 10, 2020

“Jeopardy spoilers: Alex told us before the games that he had just gone to Knives Out…and he thought it was ‘very good,’” Jennings wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What is OH MY GOD,” Johnson replied. “Also the current @Jeopardy tournament is the greatest televised event of all time.”

That’s when Hamill chimed in:

“WRONG! ‘What is beyond GREAT, Alex,’” Hamill wrote.

“Yessssssss,” Johnson responded.

Knives Out was nominated at the Golden Globes on Sunday for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Ana de Armas), and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Daniel Craig). While the movie didn’t take home any of the prizes, it’s now up for another special award: Best Original Screenplay from the Writers Guild of America West.

Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), Christopher Plummer (The Forger), and Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Which movies are you rooting for this awards season? Tell us in the comments!

Knives Out is still playing in select theaters.