Alex Winter Updates Status of New Evan Rachel Wood and Josh Gad Movie Amid Writers' Strike

Alex Winter may be best known for acting roles in cult classics like Freaked, The Lost Boys, and Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, but as a filmmaker, he has spent much of the last decade building up a reputation as a documentarian. Winter, whose new film The YouTube Effect opens in Alamo Drafthouse theaters beginning this week, is making a trip into narrative filmmaking soon with The Adults, a movie that stars Josh Gad (Frozen), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), and Anthony Carrigan (Gotham). Not...quite yet, though, as Winter admits production on the movie is on pause until after the current Writers Guild of America strike.

The Adults centers on a sister and brother played by Wood and Gad, whose lives are completely upended when they discover a dead body, long buried in their parent's basement. That revelation sends them on an odyssey of crime and murder.

"No, we got kind of slowed down by the strike so I'm going to start later this year," Winter told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "We're in [pre-production]. We're just dealing with locations and casting and all that jazz."

The writers may not be alone on the picket lines soon.

Back in May, the SAG-AFTRA national board unanimously agreed to send an authorization vote to members with the recommendation that members vote to authorize a strike should one be necessary during the upcoming labor negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Earlier this month, the members voted, with 97.91 percent of SAG-AFTRA members in favor of a strike authorization ahead of negotiations of the TV/theatrical contracts with nearly 65,000 members casting ballots for a voting percentage of 47.69 percent of eligible voters. The union represents roughly 160,000 people, including film and television actors, journalists, radio personalities, recording artists, singers, voice actors, internet influencers, and other media professionals.

The YouTube Effect takes viewers on a timely and gripping journey inside the cloistered world of YouTube and parent Google. The film, presented by Olive Hill Media and produced by Valhalla Entertainment, Trouper Productions and Zipper Bros., investigates YouTube's rise from humble beginnings in the attic of a pizzeria to its explosion onto the world stage, becoming the largest media platform in history and sparking a cultural revolution, while creating massive controversy in the age of disinformation.

The YouTube Effect is set for theatrical release beginning tomorrow at Alamo Drafthouse theaters.