Actor's Guild Authorizes Strike Ahead of Contract Negotiations

SAG-AFTRA's labor negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) aren't set to begin until June 7th ahead of a June 30th contract expiration date, but the union has moved to order a strike authorization vote. On Wednesday, the SAG-AFTRA national board unanimously agreed to send an authorization vote to members, recommending that members vote to authorize a strike. If the vote is affirmed, it does not mean that a strike would happen, but it would allow for the union's national board to call one if necessary, during the negotiation process with AMPTP. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) followed a similar process earlier this year.

"For the first time in a very long time, our member leadership stands in solidarity at the negotiating committee and the National Board levels on moving forward with a strike authorization. We must get all our ducks in a row should the need present itself," SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement. "The prospect of a strike is not a first option, but a last resort. As my dad always says, 'Better to have and not need than to need and not have!' Therefore, I implore eligible members to follow the leads of both the negotiating committee and the National Board with an unprecedented show of solidarity and make three a charm with an emphatic 'yes' for a strike authorization vote!"

It's been more than 20 years since the last time SAG-AFTRA went on strike, the last time being in 2000 when the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) were still two separate unions. The strike at that time lasted for six months.

SAG-AFTRA isn't the only Hollywood labor union entering into contract negotiations with AMPTP. The Directors Guild of America (DGA) is also currently in negotiations with AMPTP, though both sides announced a media blackout during their proceedings. The WGA strike is currently in its third week.

Why is the WGA striking?

"Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal — and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains — the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," the WGA said in a statement on May 1st. "We must now exert the maximum leverage possible to get a fair contract by withholding our labor."

The statement continued: "The WGA Negotiating Committee began this process intent on making a fair deal, but the studios' responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing. The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing. From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a 'day rate' in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession. No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership."