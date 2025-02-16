Alien: Romulus Sequel Gets Exciting Update From Director Fede Álvarez

Alien: Romulus 2 is already in the works, according to writer-director Fede Álvarez. Rumors of a sequel have been building ever since Romulus defied expectations at the box office last summer, and now Álvarez has not only confirmed that the project is greenlit — he has revealed his progress. He spoke at a screening and Q&A hosted by Collider this weekend, and when asked about the Romulus sequel he said he is “writing it.” He seemed extremely eager to tackle the project, saying he wants it to be the next movie he works on, and even that he would like to begin filming in 2025.

“For the last couple of months, I’ve been trying not to think about anything, just enjoying the fact that the movie did well, and now we’ve got some love in this award season, so I’ve been trying to think about that,” Álvarez said. He was on a panel that included VFX artists Eric Barbra and Dan Macarin, who led the teams responsible for Romulus‘ Oscar nomination in the visual effects category.

“I think the sequel is my next movie,” he said at one point. Later, when asked when production might begin, he looped Barbra and Macarin into the conversation as well. “It’s a good question. I hope I can shoot it this year,” he said, then turning to the VFX artists, he added, “If you guys are available.”

Álvarez has been positive about the idea of a working on another Alien movie throughout the uncertain journey of Romulus. Not much was expected of the movie, and it was not a major focus during the merger of Disney and 20th Century Studios. It almost went straight to streaming on Hulu, but the theatrical release paid off bigger than anyone expected. At the time, Álvarez told interviewers he would be open to a sequel, a spinoff, or even a revival of the Alien vs. Predator series.

As for the studio, 20th Century’s Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter that they were looking at options for a sequel back in October, but they had no deal with Álvarez at the time. That seems to have changed now — Álvarez could have meant that he was “writing it” in the development stage, but since he is talking about filming so soon, he was likely referring to pre-production.

What Will the Romulus Sequel Be About?

As for the content of the new story, Álvarez was clearly excited, but he was not sharing anything important. Once again, he seemed interested in exploring the obscure minutia of the franchise, point out that “Alien is so many things. Alien is Alien, it’s Prometheus, and everything in between. It’s such a big universe. I think now I would love to go, and the plan is to go into truly uncharted waters for this franchise.”

Alien: Romulus is streaming now on Hulu. The 2025 Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 2nd at 7p.m. ET on ABC.