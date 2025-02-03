Alien: Romulus Reveals Horrifying Alternate Designs for The Offspring

Artist Dane Hallett has shared previously unseen concept art for Alien: Romulus‘ terrifying hybrid creature, The Offspring, offering a glimpse into the evolutionary process behind one of the franchise’s most unique monsters. The alternate designs, posted on Hallett’s Instagram account, showcase various iterations of the human-xenomorph hybrid that appears in the film’s climactic third act. These early concepts maintain the creature’s distinctive humanoid qualities while experimenting with different levels of biomechanical features and xenomorph characteristics, including versions that lean more heavily into the iconic black metallic skin of the traditional aliens. The final design that made it to the screen represented a deliberate balance between human and alien features, creating one of the most memorable new additions to the franchise’s bestiary.

Speaking to his social media followers, Hallett emphasized the creative freedom required in concept art development.

“As a concept artist it is your job to try weird sh-t in the hopes you land somewhere original,” the artist explained. “I don’t know if I managed to do that with these, but as with this whole job I was keen to try and bring something familiar, but new.” He also expressed gratitude for the positive fan response, noting, “Thanks so much for all the positivity. It’s supremely encouraging.”

The Offspring proved to be one of Romulus‘ most shocking elements, born after Kay Harrison (Isabela Merced) injects herself with the experimental compound Z-01, triggering a horrific transformation of her unborn child. The creature’s unique design, brought to life through a combination of practical effects and former basketball player Robert Bobroczkyi’s performance, helped establish it as distinct from traditional xenomorphs while maintaining the franchise’s signature biomechanical aesthetic. Director Fede Álvarez’s decision to primarily use practical effects for the creature aligns with the film’s overall approach to horror, which has contributed to its impressive $350-million global box office success and critical acclaim.

How Romulus‘ Success Is Shaping the Franchise’s Future

Alien: Romulus has emerged as a watershed moment for the long-running franchise, becoming only the second film in the series to cross $100 million at the domestic box office after Prometheus. In addition, the film’s global earnings have surpassed $350 million, a remarkable achievement that validates Disney’s decision to shift from a planned Hulu release to a theatrical run.

Beyond its commercial triumph, Romulus has reinvigorated the franchise’s creative potential. The film’s practical effects philosophy, showcased in creatures like The Offspring, has proven that modern audiences still crave tangible horror over pure CGI spectacle. This approach, combined with the movie’s effective blend of new elements and classic Alien traditions, has created a template for future installments. While no sequel has been officially greenlit, the film’s performance makes future theatrical entries likely, especially given Disney’s renewed confidence in the franchise’s box office viability.

The success of Romulus has helped increase the hype surrounding other franchise projects. Alien: Earth, the series’ first television venture, is scheduled to debut on Hulu in 2025. Set two years before the events of the original 1979 film, the show will bring xenomorphs to Earth for the first time in the main continuity.

Alien: Romulus is currently available on Hulu.