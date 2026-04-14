All 5 Hunger Games Movies Just Returned To Streaming Head of Sunrise on the Reaping

Fans are now just months away from traveling back to Panem for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The upcoming movie, based on Suzanne Collins’ book of the same name, is set to shift focus to a 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy during the 50th Hunger Games (aka the Second Quarter Quell) 24 years before the events of the original trilogy. Before Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on November 20th, fans can catch up with the entire franchise after all five Hunger Games movies finally returned to streaming on Hulu.

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On April 14th, The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes joined Hulu’s streaming catalog. The iconic dystopian franchise kicked off in 2012 with the original film, which followed Katniss Everdeen’s fight in the 74th Annual Hunger Games and her journey from a reluctant survivalist to the central symbol and leader of the second rebellion against the Capitol across the next three movies. The franchise shifted focus to the origin story of Coriolanus Snow and his role as a mentor during the 10th Hunger Games for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the most recent book and movie.

The Hunger Games Franchise Isn’t Slowing Down Anytime Soon

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With its timely sociopolitical commentary and themes that mirror real-world issues, memorable and complex characters, and unflinching storytelling, The Hunger Games had everything it needed to move past its initial YA dystopian label and become a permanent pop culture force. In the more than a decade since the initial book trilogy and original film series came to an end, the franchise remains a cornerstone of dystopian cinema and one of the most enduring and impactful pop culture phenomena of the 21st century, grossing over $3.3 billion at the global box office and earning fresh critic and audience Rotten Tomatoes ratings across all five existing movies. And thankfully it’s not showing any signs of slowing down.

Following the massive success of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the franchise has continued to thrive with the release of Sunrise on the Reaping, which sold 1.5 million copies in its first week, and the upcoming film adaptation. Although there has been no official announcement of another Hunger Games book following Sunrise on the Reaping, there’s hope that the franchise will continue. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes producer Nina Jacobson previously told Polygon that she believes Collins “will write more books in the world.” With the history of Panem stretching over 75 years and countless Hunger Games, and even more iconic characters, there’s no shortage of stories to tell within the world.

What’s New on Hulu?

The Hunger Games movies are the latest arrivals to Hulu’s streaming lineup this April, a month that kicked off with a wave of dozens of fresh titles. Hulu subscribers can now stream movies like The Day After Tomorrow, Monster House, the Shrek films, and Primitive War, with even more titles still set to roll out before the end of the month.

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