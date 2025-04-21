Amazon 4K Blu-ray 3 for $33 Sale Is Back

If you missed out on Amazon’s last big 3 for $33 sale on 4K Blu-rays back in January or you’re ready for a second helping, then head to Amazon right now. Top tier 4K UHD Blu-rays like Godzilla Minus One, Terminator, Jaws, Blade Runner, The Batman, The Big Lebowski, and much more are eligible for the deal, which will likely run through the end of the week. Just keep in mind that titles can be added and removed from the sale at any time, so make sure to check back. Direct links to some of our favorite movies in the sale can be found below.

If you want to see what the hottest Blu-rays are on Amazon at the moment, check out the links below. The Blu-rays at the top of the lists are the ones that are most likely to sell out.

As you will see, Ridley Scott’s The Kingdom of Heaven 4K UHD / Blu-ray / Digital Code is currently at the top of the Best Sellers list on Amazon. The release has been fully remastered with Dolby Vision and Atmos, and it will come packaged in a gorgeous Steelbook featuring a sword and mask design. Pre-orders are now live here on Amazon and here at Walmart. This won’t be a limited edition release, so if there are sellouts you can expect a restock down the line.