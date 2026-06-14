Amazon’s New Bond Movie Gets First Updates Since Casting Began

Amazon MGM is making the next James Bond movie after securing the rights to the character, and fans are worried about what this version of 007 will look like. However, in the first news since the recent casting search announcement, it sounds like they are doing all the right things. Whether this means that James Bond will satisfy older fans or disappoint people with a dramatic reinvention remains to be seen. The studio admitted they want a younger Bond, one who can play the character for at least a decade, but how this will differ from past actors is what will likely make this new version succeed or fail.

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In an appearance on Variety’s Strictly Business podcast, Amazon MGM Studios boss Mike Hopkins had a lot to say about the upcoming Bond movies. The best part of his comments had to do with putting the team together. “The first step was, ‘Let’s hire the best people in the world to bring this new story to life, this new chapter in the Bond franchise,’” he said. “So between Denis [Villeneuve] and Amy [Pascal] and David Heyman and Steven Knight writing the script, we feel like we’ve got a world-class storytelling team there working with us.”

What We Know About James Bond at Amazon MGM

Image Courtesy of MGM

The names that Hopkins mentioned are all big-time talents, and with those people involved, James Bond is sure to be at least interesting. The biggest of these names is Denis Villeneuve. He is finishing up his Dune trilogy this year, proving he has the talent to bring that long-time sci-fi franchise to the big screen in all its glory, something that studios had struggled with before. Pascal is a three-time Oscar-nominated producer, with The Post and Little Women nominated for Best Picture and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse nominated for Best Animated Feature.

David Heyman is an English producer who won five BAFTA Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award, four Oscar nominations, and one Emmy Award nomination. He produced every Harry Potter movie, both Paddington movies, the Quentin Tarantino movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and the 2023 smash hit Barbie. As for Steven Knight, he is the screenwriter of Eastern Promises and the creator of Peaky Blinders. This is a massive group of talent Amazon MGM put together for the James Bond franchise.

“The second thing is, we are gonna try and figure out, how does James Bond get into the next chapter and then be relevant for customers for a long period of time,” Hopkins added. “And so there was still a lot of work to do. We’re sort of in the bottom half of the first inning of bringing this to life.”

The biggest next step is the James Bond casting itself, and there are several names who are odds-on favorites to be the next James Bond. Names like Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson, Jacob Elordi, and Theo James are all rumored to be up for the role, and the important thing is for the new 007 to be young enough to carry the movies through four or five releases in this round. With the talent behind the camera, Amazon MGM looks to be on the right track for the next James Bond movies.

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