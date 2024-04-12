AMC Exec Reacts to Dune Popcorn Bucket Response

Collecting popcorn buckets has become a new trend for moviegoers, and AMC Theatres has teamed up with various studios to release some fun movie-themed buckets. However, things don't always turn out as planned. The Dune: Part Two souvenir sandworm bucket from AMC caused a huge stir online with many making NSFW jokes that resulted in a pretty funny Saturday Night Live sketch. This week, Variety spoke with Elizabeth Frank, the Chief Content Officer for AMC. During the interview, Frank addressed the response to the Dune: Part Two bucket.

"We continue to learn and evolve. We would have never imagined the Dune thing. We would have never created it knowing it would be celebrated or mocked," Frank explained. "Absolutely," she added when asked if the SNL sketch felt like a "seal of approval." "And you couldn't make it happen if you wanted to. It wouldn't be fair to pull our creative talent aside to say, 'We hope it makes SNL.'"

"Some fans are collectors. There's another group of people who are specific film fans, buying three different Ghostbusters products. It's all a mix. It's a material part of our food and beverage business, but it's not the majority of it. It also makes the movies more fun. It's like going home from a concert with a T-shirt. There is a lot of creative energy from it," she added.

Denis Villeneuve and Timothée Chalamet Discuss the Dune Popcorn Bucket:

The New York Times sat down with Denis Villeneuve and Timothée Chalamet to talk about Dune: Part Two, and they were asked about the souvenir bucket. Chalamet gave a quick glance over at Villeneuve and the two chuckled nervously before responding.

"I don't want to make stupid jokes right now that will I regret tomorrow morning," Villeneuve said. "But I will say this. When I saw it, I went, 'Hoooooly smokes.' What the [expletive]!? At the same time, it created a lot of fun online. So maybe it's positive? It's some kind of …impressive design."

"I can't tell if someone is at home right now going, 'My design worked perfectly and everyone's talking about it.' Or if someone's brutally offended by the response," Chalamet added.

Villeneuve hoped "that bucket brought a lot of laughter and joy" to moviegoers, though he and Chalamet both revealed that they had no part in the popcorn bucket's design.

Kevin Feige Teases "Intentionally Crude" Deadpool & Wolverine Popcorn Bucket:

It looks like Marvel Studios is taking advantage of the Dune popcorn bucket's popularity. Kevin Feige took the stage at CinemaCon during Disney's presentation this week, and revealed the movie will have an intentionally risqué popcorn bucket.

"Deadpool & Wolverine is getting a popcorn bucket which will be intentionally crude and lewd. #CinemaCon," ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis shared on Twitter while attending the presentation. Move over Dune, because the Merc with the Mouth isn't afraid of stirring the pot.

