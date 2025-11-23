An Action Movie With Just 7% on RT, Starring a Rocky Franchise Legend, Is Trending on Netflix 1 Year Later

November could very well prove itself to be the most important month of 2025 for Netflix, given that Stranger Things Season 5 will debut its first four episodes on the 26th. But it’s not just the beginning of the final journey into the Upside Down that makes this a great November for Netflix subscribers. This is especially true for those who like light-hearted movies, as November 1st saw the addition of Charlie’s Angels, Crazy Rich Asians, holiday-themed fare such as Dear Santa, and Game Night. But not all their additions have been light and cheery, as it also saw the addition of the hard-hitting action film Wanted Man.

Led by Dolph Lundgren, of The Expendables and Rocky IV (a film with a superior director’s cut that actually went to theaters for the first time not long back) fame, Wanted Man has seen itself shoot up the Netflix charts since debuting towards the middle of the month. Just how high has it climbed? Let’s find out.

What Is Wanted Man About?

image courtesy of quiver distribution

In Wanted Man, Lundgren plays Detective Travis Johansen, who is called in to investigate a drug deal that went south when masked men arrived and killed the dealers and the buyers, including on undercover DEA agent. This is witnessed by two young women who managed to get away without being seen by the killers.

The two young women are caught shoplifting in Mexico, and Det. Johansen sees an opportunity to grab the two witnesses and learn all the details of what went down. Unfortunately for him, and the two young women, it turns out that they were in fact spotted at the disastrous deal, and Det. Johansen is going to have a hard time keeping them alive. He’ll need to bring in some friends, but before long may learn that not even those closest to him are who they appear to be.

Wanted Man was pretty far from critically beloved, but its defenders feel it gets the job done for those who just want a fast-paced, fist-throwing movie with a typically charismatic lead performance by its star. It’s the exact type of movie that works when played in the background while you’re working on another task.

For the week of 11/10 to 11/16/2025, the film was positioned at number eight on the list of the ten most popular movies playing on the streamer for U.S. viewers. In the number one position remains Guillermo del Toro’s hit Frankenstein for the second week in a row, followed by the timely A Merry Little Ex-Mas, then the pop culture sensation KPop Demon Hunters, Being Eddie, the Liam Neeson actioner The Marksman, No Sleep ‘Til Christmas, and In Your Dreams. Following Wanted Man are the comedy classic The Hangover and another holiday film, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas.

Will you be pressing play on Lundgren’s adventure or will you be choosing another of those Top 10 hits come movie night? Let us know in the comments.