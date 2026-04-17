An Amazing Post-Apocalyptic Book Is Officially One of 2026’s Coolest Movies – Watch the Dog Stars Trailer

With classics like Alien, Blade Runner, and The Martian under his belt, Ridley Scott is one of the greatest sci-fi directors in history. He’s looking to add to that legacy this summer with The Dog Stars, an adaptation of Peter Heller’s novel of the same name. In a year that’s full of exciting sci-fi projects, The Dog Stars is deserving of being near the top of the list. Not only is a great director drawing from well-received source material, the movie sports an impressive cast that includes the likes of Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, and Guy Pearce. With only a handful of months remaining until The Dog Stars hits theaters, moviegoers have their first look at the film,

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During Disney’s presentation at CinemaCon, 20th Century Studios unveiled the Dog Stars trailer. You can watch it in the space below:

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The Dog Stars Is Another Promising Sci-Fi Film From Ridley Scott

From the trailer, it’s clear that The Dog Stars is a bit different from the sci-fi films Scott is best known for. There aren’t any alien creatures or futuristic metropolises; it’s more of a contemporary post-apocalyptic story that revolves around a group of small people fighting for a better life. The footage sets up Hig (Elordi) as the main protagonist. Everything he loved was taken away from him after most of humanity succumbed to a deadly virus. Without knowing much of the specifics of the plot, it’s clear Hig has become dissatisfied with his current situation (surviving in an abandoned airplane hangar) and is eager to find something more. Bangley (Brolin), an ex-Marine Hig has befriended, is wary of the dangers that are out in the world.

The trailer does a great job of establishing aspects of the film without giving too much away. Scott has always had a strong eye for visuals, and The Dog Stars is no exception. The production design and cinematography showcases a beautifully bleak atmosphere, while the music selection has inspirational undertones, setting the tone for the full film. Hig’s relationship with Cima (Qualley) looks to be a vital part of The Dog Star‘s emotional core; connecting with her is likely a way for Hig to move on from his previous losses, making him want to seek out a better life elsewhere and help others. The trailer also doesn’t shy away from depicting the horrors of The Dog Star‘s world. The attack on Hig’s plane looks to be another classic Ridley Scott action set piece.

By highlighting the bona fides of Scott and the cast (the title cards for all of the main actors highlight their awards nominations/wins), 20th Century Studios is communicating that they’re very confident in the film and believe it could be as acclaimed as some of Scott’s earlier works. The studio’s faith in the project likely explains why they decided to shift the release date. At one point, The Dog Stars was supposed to come out in March, but Disney pushed it back to August — a smart decision considering how much of a box office juggernaut Project Hail Mary proved to be. 20th Century Studios wants The Dog Stars to be in the best position to succeed, taking advantage of IMAX screenings.

It’ll be interesting to see how The Dog Stars fares when it debuts in late August. Premiering at the tail end of summer means it avoids going up against all of the heavy hitters coming out over the next few months, which bodes well for its box office prospects. The Dog Stars releases on the same day as Looney Tunes film Coyote vs. Acme, but those movies are targeting different demographics, so The Dog Stars should be able to stand out as long as the word of mouth is positive. It has the pedigree to be a late-season hit.

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