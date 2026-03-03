The Monsterverse Dominates Streaming Charts With Two Top 10 Hits (on Different Platforms)

It didn’t come as much of a surprise that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters on Apple TV would be a success for the streaming service, though the levels of success might cause some jaw-dropping moments for kaiju fans. Following its debut on the platform, the return of Monarch, Godzilla, and Kong has hit the ground running, not just thanks to the inclusion of a giant new threat, but thanks to its streaming numbers. Hot on the heels of the first episode’s premiere, the Monsterverse has plenty to celebrate as season two is shaking the Earth, much like the giant beasts the television series contains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It should come as no surprise that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters quickly rose to the top of the charts on Apple TV, with the first season being the success that it was. What you might find surprising is that the Monarch ship is causing other kaiju properties within the Monsterverse to rise as well. As of the writing of this article, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in the top ten for top movies on HBO Max, beating out the likes of Mortal Kombat, Happy Death Day, and The Watchers. With Monarch: Legacy of Monsters currently beating the likes of Hijack and Shrinking on Apple TV, it’s a great time to be a fan of Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse’s biggest beasts.

What’s Monarch Up To?

Apple TV

When last we left the kaiju-studying organization known as Monarch, many of its members were freed from the Hollow Earth, the subterranean locale that spawned some of the biggest kaiju of the Monsterverse. Thanks to the wonky way time works in this environment, some characters from the past have been revealed to have not aged in decades, while others find themselves trapped in its clutches. Despite the protagonists making their way back to the surface, they do so on Skull Island, running into Kong himself as a new threat aims to threaten the world at large.

“Titan X” made quite a few waves during the season two premiere, billed as the new big bad of the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ return. Many kaiju fans have theorized that this might be a fresh take on the classic Toho creature known as “Biollante,” though it only harbors a few similarities. While Biollante was a fusion of Godzilla and plant life, this new threat appears to be something akin to an aquatic dragon, functioning just as well, if not better, beneath the waves as on the surface. With this season sure to focus more on Kong, who was largely absent in season one, Monarch is going to need all the help it can get to save the world.

Even when Monarch: Legacy of Monsters ends its second season later this year, the Apple TV series is far from the only thing in the works for the Monsterverse. Apple is also working on another show set in this world, following the success of Monarch, and Legendary is working on the third entry in the Godzilla x Kong franchise set to arrive next year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Flix Patrol