An Overlooked 2025 Sci-Fi Thriller is Finally Coming to Hulu

Every year, hundreds of movies hit theaters. While some are big-budget films that gain a lot of buzz and all but guaranteed to be major attractions and sometimes hits at the box office, many others don’t get that much attention. This is especially true when it comes to genre films, with many of them going largely unnoticed and seem to largely disappear once their theatrical runs end. It’s films like these that often end up finding new life — and a new audience — when they hit streaming and for one overlooked 2025 sci-fi film, its arrival on Hulu may finally bring it the recognition it deserves.

Heading to Hulu on February 20th, The Astronaut didn’t exactly make much of a splash when it was released in theaters last October. The sci-fi horror film received mixed reviews from critics and had a low box office gross with roughly $106,000 globally, but with the film now headed to streaming, it will finally have a chance to find its audience.

The Astronaut Gives Alien Sci-Fi Horror an Unexpected Twist

In The Astronaut, NASA astronaut Sam Walker (Kate Mara) crashes back on Earth after her shuttle is hit by debris. However, soon after her return, she starts noticing strange things and begins to believe that an extraterrestrial entity followed her back from space. The film also stars Laurence Fishburne, Gabriel Luna, and Ivana Milicevic, giving The Astronaut a strong cast of sci-fi veterans.

What makes The Astronaut a fascinating film is that it is as much about what mysterious entity may have followed Sam back as it is about the secrets that have been kept from her and how both things intersect. This isn’t merely an alien invasion story. It’s a story that’s also about identity. It’s an ambitious concept, and while it does take a sort of predictable turn, is one that makes for an interesting watch. There are also some elements of the story that will leave you with more questions than answers about the mechanics of things once the big reveal actually happens, but getting to that point is a compelling journey. The film also delivers a few solid scares in addition to its sci-fi alien story, making it a solid watch for fans of both sci-fi and horror.

