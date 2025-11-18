An Underrated Horror Movie Remake Just Hit Free Streaming (And It Led to a $7M Lawsuit)

For better or worse, horror movie remakes keep on coming. Some of those remakes have been massive successes and even better than the original, including John Carpenter’s remake of 1951’s The Thing from Another World and the 2006 version of The Hills Have Eyes, but others have undeservedly flown under the radar. In 2005, Hollywood revisited a decades-old horror classic from the ‘50s for a modern-day remake that was panned by critics and even sparked a massive lawsuit, and horror fans can now stream it for free.

As of November 1st, Tubi subscribers can stream 2005’s House of Wax. Director Jaume Collet-Serra’s remake of the 1953 film of the same name, the movie stars Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray, Paris Hilton, and Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki as a group of college friends forced to stop for help in a ghost town home to a creepy wax museum, where they must fight to keep themselves from becoming the next exhibit. The film, which was panned by critics, wasn’t without controversy and found itself on the receiving end of a $7 million lawsuit filed by the owners of Village Roadshow Studios and Warner Bros. Movie World Australia following a fire on set that destroyed part of the studio.

House of Wax Prioritizes Style Over Substance, and That’s Not a Bad Thing

House of Wax isn’t a film with much substance. In fact, if you head into the movie expecting even a surface-level dive into character development and an exploration of deep themes, you’ll be disappointed. But the movie works exceptionally well as one where substance is secondary to the visceral horror experience. Collet-Serra’s remake is one that presents a formulaic narrative that checks off the standard slasher tropes – generic characters, a predictable narrative arc, and an absurd premise – but successfully doubles down on the visuals, sound, and atmosphere.

The movie, whose 27% critic score and 44% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes didn’t even come close to touching the original’s 93% and 73% scores, excels at creating a creepy and immersive atmosphere, from the fictional town of Ambrose and the detailed wax figures to that climactic melting house finale. The movie also doesn’t skirt around gore, delivering on absolutely brutal death scenes that are still remembered two decades later, including Hilton’s character’s iconic ending. All of that helped House of Wax gain a cult following in the years since its release and undoubtedly contributed to the film’s streaming success on Tubi, House of Wax currently ranking No. 10 on the streamer’s most popular movies list.

Other Horror Movies Now on Tubi

Halloween is over, but Tubi isn’t done adding horror titles to its streaming catalog. Now streaming alongside House of Wax are other great options like Black Christmas, both the 1976 and 2013 versions of Carrie, the original Child’s Play, Misery, and Terrifier 3. Tubi is also now streaming the 2003 remake of Tobe Hooper’s 1974 film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

