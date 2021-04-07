History's Ancient Aliens Movie in the Works With Cobra Kai Showrunner Directing

✖

It seems like everything under the sun is getting a chance to become a feature film these days. Everything from beloved Easter candies to nostalgic children's toys has a big screen adaptation in development, it only makes sense that one of History's strangest docuseries is finally getting turned into something bigger. Ancient Aliens, the series that inspired one of the Internet's most longstanding memes, is getting a movie.

Legendary announced on Wednesday that it was working on a feature adaptation of History's Ancient Aliens series, using the stories told on the show as inspiration. This will be a fully scripted adventure, not a 90-minute edition of the Ancient Aliens show.

Josh Heald, one of the co-creators and showrunners on Netflix's hit series Cobra Kai, will be directing the Ancient Aliens movie. Luke Ryan will be writing the script in addition to his role as executive producers. Heald will also produce, alongside his Cobra Kai creative partners Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, through their Counterbalance Entertainment Banner. Jon Jashni is also serving as a producer.

For now, details about the plot of Ancient Aliens are being kept under wraps, but Deadline reports that it will be a "two-handed, globe-spanning adventure," that features artifacts and ancient sites believed to be connected to alien life.

“Helming my first feature with this same dream team who believed in me very early in my career is incredibly special," Heald said. "My partners and I are fired up to produce this epic story with Mary, Cale, and Luke. It’s a homecoming for me personally — and another bold step for Counterbalance Entertainment."

Prometheus Entertainment and the late Ken Burns brought Ancient Aliens to life for The History Channel. Ancient Aliens has aired nearly 200 episode on History, making it the longest-running series on the network.

