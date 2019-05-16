Angel Has Fallen Trailer Released Online

Hollywood has a way of confusing audiences by regularly debuting films with incredibly similar premises in theaters in the same year. In 1997, fans couldn’t remember the difference between Dante’s Peak and Volcano, which both featured volcanic eruptions in the United States while 1998 brought us Deep Impact and Armageddon, which both featured space rocks being on a collision course with earth. In 2013, fans were delivered two films about an attack on the White House, with the key difference between White House Down and Olympus Has Fallen being that the latter got multiple sequels. The trailer for the latest sequel, Angel Has Fallen, can be seen above.

When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger.

Angel Has Fallen is directed by Ric Roman Waugh from a screenplay by Robert Mark Kamen and Matt Cook & Ric Roman Waugh, story by Creighton Rothenberger & Katrin Benedikt, and based on characters created by Creighton Rothenberger & Katrin Benedikt. Lionsgate and Millennium Media present, a Millennium Films/G-Base production.

As seen in the above trailer, the new film is looking to offer audiences a slightly different experience and, as opposed to the original film and the first sequel London Has Fallen, aims to offer a more engaging dramatic experience.

“It’s a chance to be involved with some more serious drama, some more subtle performance, and take a more inward journey amidst all the craziness and the action,” star Gerard Butler previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “It was great to examine these characters and make it very moving and profound and touching and relatable. I think this movie is very relatable without having to blow up the White House and Big Ben.”

Angel Has Fallen lands in theaters on August 23rd.

