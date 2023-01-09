Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Teaser Reveals First Look at New Trailer

The first major sporting event of the year airs Monday, January 9th with the NCAA's College Football Playoff National Championship game. As the match-up between Georgia and TCU airs on ESPN, Marvel Studios will use the platform to air its latest trailer. The Disney-owned studio has announced it's sharing the next trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania during the game. Sunday night, the channel even started running teasers for the impending trailer release.

Primarily featuring footage we've already seen, there are a few new moments within the Quantum Realm, particularly involving Evangeline Lily's Hope Van Dyne. See the teaser for the trailer below.

🚨Tomorrow🚨 Get ready for a New #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania Trailer + 4K Thread. So excited. pic.twitter.com/WK9R7QpclQ — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) January 8, 2023

Helmed by Peyton Reed, Quantumania is shaping up to be the biggest film in the franchise yet, a decision the filmmaker had a hand in making. According to Reed, he metaphorically "kicked in Kevin Feige's door" while demanding an Avengers-level movie.

"People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed explained to EW last year. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," he added. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as the film's villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.