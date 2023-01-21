Kevin Feige Reveals Marvel Studios' "Secret" Formula

Kevin Feige talked about the true "secret" of the MCU in a recent interview. During an appearance on The Movie Business Podcast with Jason E. Squire, the Marvel Studios president talked about what's the core thing that makes this franchise successful. While there may be Fort Knox level secrecy with respect to plot points and spoilers, the real "secret" people may be looking for is a bit underwhelming. Feige argues that "there are no secrets," and if there is one it's just working hard to polish these movies into something people hold dear in their hearts. That strategy seems to be working out so far. Besides the likes of Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick, it's hard for a lot of films to get a sizable audience like this during their theatrical run.

"The honest truth, which is not as exciting, but you get the inside scoop on this podcast and I'll give it to you. There are no secrets," Feige revealed. "There's secrets in terms of the storylines, and spoilers, and things like that, but if there was a formula, because people have been asking up for a very long time, 'What's the formula?' and the truth is there isn't any."

"The secret that is shared across successful organizations, and storytellers, and filmmakers is just a tremendous amount of hard work," he added. "And the only thing that can power that hard work is passion. And thankfully that's what we have at Marvel Studios in spades. I always say if we weren't here making the movies we'd be the first ones buying advanced tickets, or I used to say waiting in line around the block to go see them."

What's The Plan For The MCU Moving Forward?

Speaking to MTV News' Josh Horowitz, the Marvel Studios president explained why fans are waiting until Phase 5 and 6 for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

"The truth is, when we were doing Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3, there were less projects over more years. They were smaller projects and individual character stories, and it felt appropriate at that point, that after every two or three years that it took for a phase, we would do an Avengers film," Feige told MTV News. "As [Phase] 4, 5, and 6 were coming together, there are more projects in less years — because of all the amazing stuff we're now allowed to do on Disney+, and getting characters from Fox, Fantastic Four and Deadpool — that it felt like, certainly after Infinity War and Endgame, that we thought Avengers movies aren't cappers.

He continued, "So many of our movies now — Multiverse of Madness, what you're about to see in [Ant-Man and the Wasp] Quantumania, all our big team-up films introducing big parts of the mythology — and that Avengers films really should be the capper to a saga, which is what really all we wanted to lay the groundwork for today is say, 'We are currently in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, which will culminate in two Avengers films.'"

