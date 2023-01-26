Marvel's Kevin Feige to Deliver USC's 2023 Commencement Speech

Marvel Studios has been having their way at the box office for over ten years and it doesn't look like it will stop anytime soon. The studio is set to launch their Phase 5 slate of projects with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and will wrap it up with Thunderbolts. After that, they will finally release two new Avengers movies Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars to wrap up Phase 6 and The Multiverse Saga. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is the mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is showing no sign of letting up, with the studio recently doing a corporate retreat to plan out the next ten years of movies. Feige might have a lot on his plate with the MCU, but it seems that he will be taking a minor break to do something very important. Earlier today, the University of Southern California revealed that the Marvel Studios President will be the commencement speaker at their 2023 Graduation ceremony and deliver his speech on May 12th.

"I'm so excited Kevin Feige is our commencement speaker. He's a creative force: an impresario who builds extraordinary teams and tells magical, diverse stories that captivate people around the world," USC President Carol L. Folt said in the announcement. "He sat in the same seats and walked the same paths as so many of our students — and look where his adventure has taken him. I can't wait to hear his inspiring stories."

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

