Ant-Man 4 Conversations Already Happening at Marvel Studios (Exclusive)

So far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe framework only Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been the star of four single-character focused movies. Captain America, Iron Man, and others have all been the focus of a trilogies, but Thor gets four. Another MCU hero may be getting a fourth swing at bat however as Marvel is already speaking in early conversations about the potential for Ant-Man 4. Speaking with ComicBook.com at the press junket for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel's Stephen Broussard confirmed the discussions about what a fourth movie in the series are already happening in hushed whispers at Marvel HQ.

"We're already thinking about it," Broussard revealed. "It's like, every movie's its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie. You're like, 'Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?' Like the wheels start turning, you can't help yourself. I don't want to say anything about specifically what those are, but yeah, you can't help yourself. Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton and Kevin."

Despite most of their characters only having trilogies, Marvel Studios isn't totally married to the idea of their solo movies only being limited to three. Thor getting four movies was something that came about just because of the character's popularity, with the potential for others still being up in the air.

"I think [the fans] respond to Chris Hemsworth, and I think they respond to everything that he can do. And Taika certainly brought another dimension that was always there within Chris," Marvel's Kevin Feige previously told Vital Thrills. "There were moments, even going back to interviews between the two of them on our New Mexico set [on the first Thor], where Chris was… I was like, 'Is he trying to be funny? Or is it…? No, he is being funny. He's, like, hilarious.'"

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will mark the third film in that series, and set the stage for even bigger things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though not explicitly confirmed by Marvel Studios, the movie will seemingly be a major stepping stone toward the next two Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives on February 17.