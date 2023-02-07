Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Paul Rudd Shares How Kang Controls the Movie

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's lead man Paul Rudd describes how Jonathan Majors' performance allowed him to slyly control the narrative of the film. Variety spoke to both actors ahead of the movie's premiere last night. During the conversation, the Scott Lang actor admitted that Majors' acting choices greatly influenced the pacing of the movie. The Ant-Man franchise has made its name as kind of a fun side attraction to the "main" plot developments for the larger MCU. That road stops with Quantumania, if you listen to the marketing and the actors themselves. Kang the Conqueror is here and even the normally light tone of the insect hero franchise has to bend to his will. Check out how Rudd described it down below!

"He's tough. I'm glad that I at least got the first opportunity here as Ant-Man to be in the movie that introduces Kang… Kang is no joke," Rudd said. "I was sitting here thinking as you were asking him about his voice, it took me back to filming it. Some of those first scenes. The first time I heard Jonathan speak as Kang. Sometimes when you're filming a scene, you get into a rhythm. It's the third movie, you feel like you know the character."

"I feel like I know Scott Lang's rhythms, I feel like I know the rhythms of the family. When Jonathan showed up, the rhythm changed," he added. "I mean the beats per minute got slower, it got more deliberate. So, it was a really interesting thing for me as an actor. I was like, 'Oh! Oh, the scene is going at a pace controlled by Kang. It made the entire film feel threatening and different. It was really cool. A fun thing to experience on the third Ant-Man movie."

What Else Can You Expect From Quantumania?

Marvel describes the trip down to subatomic space: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

