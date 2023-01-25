Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Clip Teases Kang's Relationship to Janet

A new Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania featurette is teasing that relationship between Kang the Conqueror and Janet Van Dyne. Michelle Pfeiffer talked about how dangerous the Marvel villain can be and how the heroes cannot trust him. During the clip, she uttered the words, "There's someone I haven't told you about." In that moment, it sounds like there may have been something other than science going on between these two. There's other little tidbits in there like how protective Paul Rudd is of Scott Lang at this point and Jonathan Majors saying that Kang cannot be contained. Get ready to comb through for details Marvel fans. Take a look right here.

Previously speaking with Empire Magazine, Marvel head Kevin Feige said that the Pym technology would be absolutely instrumental for Kang to achieve his goals. That means he's probably had some run-ins with the former Wasp at some point in the past. "Kang's a very powerful person, but when we meet him he's in a position where he needs to get that power back," Feige shared. "He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles."

What Inspired Kang the Conqueror?

In a sit-down with Fandango, Majors was asked about his time preparing to enter the Quantum Realm. Specifically, was there some sort of historical model for Kang the Conqueror. Well, throughout time, there have been individuals who sought power over vast dominions. So, start there. But, Majors also made sure to bring it around to the MCU as he listed himself as a kind of foil for Iron Man. If that meeting ever happens on a movie screen, it's going to be absolutely electric.

"Uh, the inspirations for Kang? He's a conqueror. You should look at Alexander the Great. Look at Genghis Khan, Julius Caesar starts there," Majors mused. "He's a part of an already established universe. Those are inspirations and then counterpoints, which is also important in creating a character is to figure out how they counter people. 'You're smart, but watch how smart I am'. So you can look at Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man and say okay, if that's the superhero of superhero, etcetera, and I'm to be the supervillain of supervillains. How do I counteract that in the zeitgeist. I can write a book about it at this point, but I'll close there."

