Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Marvel Studios Artist Celebrates MODOK Reveal

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's big trailer gave fans their first look at MODOK and the artist who helped realize the character is celebrating online. Anthony Francisco helped work on the big MCU movie and asked fans what they thought of his design. A lot of the chatter around the Comic-Con trailer for this movie centered around MODOK popping up. His look with the visor on his face absolutely shocked those in attendance. However, this trailer revealed that the mask is not permanent. Choosing to go closer to the comics will undoubtedly make some of those viewers who were worried feel better. But, things really won't kick into overdrive until we see it all in motion. Check out the tweet down below.

Who Else Debuts In Quantumania?

One familiar face that fans might have been expecting in the massive trailer was Bill Murray. His mystery character has been a source conversation around the movie. A press release around the reveal yesterday confirmed him as Krylar. Peyton Reed hinted at his inclusion during an interview with Empire Magazine a few weeks ago.

"Bill Murray plays a character from Janet van Dyne's past," Reed explained. "It's a crucial role. A big theme in this movie is the things that parents and kids don't say to each other, the secrets that they keep in families. In the last movie, when Hank and Hope rescue Janet, Evangeline Lilly's character had this idea of, 'Oh, I'm going to be reunited with my mom, this is going to be great, we're going to talk about everything.'"

He added, "But what happens if the other person, in this case Janet, puts up a wall and maybe is not comfortable talking about certain things and doesn't reveal certain things about her past? As we know from great stories, you can put the past behind you, but the past will always find a way to show up again. Bill's character represents that in this movie."

Along with the trailer, there's a fresh description of Phase 5's big kick-off event: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

