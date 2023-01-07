Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania Runtime May Be Longest of the Trilogy

The release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is now just weeks away and Marvel Studios is busy preparing for what may be the longest film in the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-led franchise. Though tickets for the picture have yet to go on sale, a new listing on the Fandango website says the Peyton Reed film clocks in at 125 minutes, or just over two hours. Conveniently enough, both of the first two entires in the franchise run 118 minutes each.

Naturally, this isn't yet official as tickets aren't currently available for purchase and could change between now and then. All that said, given Fandango is already listing the time and it's in close proximity to other similar films, there's no reason to be skeptic of the movie's length.

The film will feature the debut of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, a villainous variant of the He Who Remains character first introduced in the closing moments of Loki Season One. More importantly, however, Reed thinks the film is something that brings Scott Lang's (Rudd) story full circle from where fans first met him years ago.

"When Paul and I started on the first movie, it was the question of, will audiences accept Paul Rudd as a superhero? Will people accept Ant-Man, a guy who shrinks and controls ants, as a character?" Reed questioned with Nerdbunker. "And they have. And that's really gratifying and I think audiences really relate to Scott Lang because he doesn't have superpowers, he's not a super-scientist, he's not a billionaire. He's a regular person who just happens to get caught up in these adventures."

Reed continued, "But I think we've all grown and what we want to do with the movies and how we see the character, the family dynamics, to us, after the events of [Avengers: Infinity War] and Endgame, it really occurred to us, obviously, 'Well, Cassie's going to be 18 in this movie, that's great.' The whole theme is time and how much time he's missed and his main motivation is just, 'I want time with my daughter.' And now he's coming into contact with a villain in this movie, Kang the Conqueror, who has dominion over time, and what does that mean to them?"

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Bill Murray as the film's villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.