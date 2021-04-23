The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Will the MCU Ever Explain What Happened to Steve Rogers?

✖

All six episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming, taking fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a deep dive into the world of espionage and action thrillers. A stark contrast from the microscopic, grief-driven tale of its predecessor WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier returns fans to the big-screen action of the shared Marvel world. Though the series ends up touching on a matter of issues, never once did it explain the whereabouts of one Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

If a series featuring Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) didn't say what happened to Rogers, will the MCU ever explain whether or not the former Avenger is still alive?

In Marvel fashion, the show was written in such a way that viewers really don't know whether Rogers is dead. There was the memorial at the beginning of the series, where Wilson decided to hand the shield back to the government. Fast forward to Episode 5 and in an emotional scene between the show's eponymous duo, they say Steve is gone. Not dead, but gone.

Maybe we're splitting hairs here, but it's pretty clear the House of Ideas opted to play coy with Rogers' ultimate ending for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, it's necessary to remove Captain America from the equation otherwise there wouldn't have been the main conflict the show used throughout six episodes.

Even though Rogers is removed from the equation, that doesn't necessarily mean he's dead. Each and every one of you saw his condition at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Super soldier or not, Old Man Cap isn't about to go out and through that shield around while fighting Thanos, Ultron, or another massive threat.

Marvel was careful enough to avoid saying Rogers was dead so maybe, just maybe, we'll see the return of Evans himself in the role at some point in the not-so-distant future.

