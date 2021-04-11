Emily VanCamp Reveals How Sharon Carter Feels About Captain America’s Time Travel Romance With Peggy Carter

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Emily VanCamp, whose Sharon Carter shared a kiss with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), addresses Captain America's time travel reunion with long-lost love Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in Avengers: Endgame. More than seven years after Sharon and Steve's romantic encounter in Captain America: Civil War, where Sharon reveals she's the late Carter's great-niece, Sharon is a fugitive in a world without Steve's Captain America. Six months earlier, the star-spangled Avenger time-traveled from 2023 to 1949 so he could marry and grow old with Peggy before passing the mantle and shield of Captain America to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

How Sharon feels about Steve and Peggy's time-travel romance is "a really interesting question, and one that we never really touch on in [The Falcon and the Winter Soldier]," VanCamp told Entertainment Weekly. "And we never really touched on [that] when we were coming back to Sharon and re-developing who she is, so I guess that's up for interpretation. That wasn't one of the things we prioritized (laughs)."

VanCamp added of the Steve-Peggy relationship: "I think she's got bigger fish to fry at this point."

VanCamp's excommunicated former S.H.I.E.L.D. spy and CIA Agent re-enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a darker and edgier Madripoor-based fugitive who is only working with Sam and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) to secure a pardon, helping Captain America's former wingmen track down the criminal scientist who successfully recreated the Super Soldier Serum.

"It's cool to see her independent of [Captain America] and to have her back in her own [element]," VanCamp said about returning to Marvel after Civil War. "I don't read too much, but the reaction that I've been getting is that people are glad to see her and just glad to see her holding her own and getting a different version of Sharon than we've seen."

When Atwell was asked in 2019 to speculate if Steve ever told Peggy about his sometimes controversial kiss with Sharon, the Captain America star said he likely did in a "very awkward way."

"Words were said, voices may have risen. Wouldn't that be hilarious? If they had a proper argument about it and she just slams the door and he goes off fishing for the weekend for something, I don't know," Atwell told IGN after Endgame. "Because it's the '40s I think it can have such a beautiful, wholesome, kind of screwball comedy tone to it, rather than a soap opera. Let's write it now, let's do it."

New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere Fridays on Disney+.

