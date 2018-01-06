Anton Yelchin’s Photography To Be Put On Display In Gallery Exhibit

Photography captured by departed Star Trek and Green Room star Anton Yelchin will be on display at the De Buck Gallery in Chelsea, New York through January 20 (via ArtNet).

The show offers visitors “a unique and intimate peek into his world,” said gallery owner David De Buck, who called Yelchin an “extraordinary talent.”

53 photos are on display in the exhibit, curated by artist Clayton Calvert and De Buck’s managing director Rachel Vancelette.

“Anton’s work is a rare and personal glimpse into an extraordinary life,” Calvert said. “The honest lens with which he captures each image enables a deep connection between the viewer, subject, and photographer.”

Yelchin’s work “evokes a wide range of emotions throughout the exhibition,” Vancelette said. “As a curator, you only hope that the vision you have for hanging the work speaks to the artist intentions and provide an insight into his process itself.”

The artist’s portion of the sales will be donated to the Anton Yelchin Foundation, erected to help artists facing career challenges as result of debilitating disease and disability. The foundation is operated by Yelchin’s parents, Victor and Irina.

Friends and past co-stars including Kristen Stewart and Bryce Dallas Howard were in attendance at the show’s opening night reception.

The late star pursued a second career in photography before his sudden death at the age of 27 in June 2016. Yelchin was struck by his Jeep Cherokee in the driveway of his Los Angeles home and died of blunt traumatic asphyxia.