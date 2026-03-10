April 14 Will Be a Huge Day For Godzilla Fans as First Look Confirmed

It’s a great time to be a Godzilla fan. Not only is the King of the Monsters thriving in the pages of new comic books, but he’s on track to stomp his way back to the big screen two times over the next year. Fresh off his Oscar win for Godzilla Minus One, the first for the kaiju across his seventy-year history in feature films, the giant monster is once again gracing television screens in the second season of Apple TV’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. After that ends in a few weeks, Godzilla is set to take to the screen with the highly-anticipated Godzilla Minus Zero later this year, and will return with Godzilla x Kong: Supernova in March of 2027.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In just over a month, around mid-April, CinemaCon will roll out the red carpet in Las Vegas. This annual gathering for theater owners also allows the studios to deliver first looks at some of their upcoming movies and make some surprise announcements. Details are starting to come out about what fans can expect from the event, and the most exciting is that GKIDS has confirmed they’ll have a presence at the convention this year. When the studio’s presentation kicks off on April 14, they’ll have plenty to reveal, as Oscar-winning director Takashi Yamazaki will appear and debut the first look at the upcoming Godzilla Minus Zero.

Godzilla Minus Zero First Look Arrives in One Month

In the past, it was a bit of a coin flip as to whether materials revealed at CinemaCon were actually released to the public. Previously, some of it has been released, but similar to events like San Diego Comic-Con, a lot of it is limited to attendees in the room. Despite that, details will no doubt make their way online, as reporters will be present and allowed to write about what they’ve seen. Even if the full footage from Godzilla Minus Zero isn’t released alongside its CinemaCon debut, perhaps a first look at the titular kaiju himself will be revealed.

As fans of the series know, Godzilla often goes through a radical transformation between movies. In part, this is done to sell toys and merch with the new design, but with Godzilla Minus Zero, there will at least be a story reason for why Godzilla may end up looking different. As fans may recall, Godzilla had two different forms in the original Minus One: his original Odo Island form and the version that would go on to attack Japan. By the end of the film, the only thing left of Godzilla was a chunk of flesh sinking to the ocean, which revealed that it was already in the process of healing. One assumes that this will give the team behind Godzilla Minus Zero the chance to redesign Godzilla once again, but what form that takes remains to be seen.

Yamazaki returns behind the camera for Godzilla Minus Zero after the global box office success of Minus One, acting once again as director, writer, and VFX supervisor. Toho will release the new film in Japan on November 3, with GKIDS debuting it in America on November 6, timing for a closer release domestically than Minus One. It will be seven months away from the film’s release by the time the first footage is revealed at CinemaCon, plenty of time for the marketing to kick off with a bang.