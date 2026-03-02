Godzilla’s Next Big Sequel Just Got an Update (& It’s Great News for Fans)

Godzilla is going be making its return to theaters later this year with a new sequel, and the film just got an update confirming just how big of a launch it’s going to have worldwide. Toho has had a lot of success with the Godzilla franchise in the last few years thanks to not only many of the films and TV shows launched as part of Legendary’s Monsterverse, but through Toho’s own produced efforts as well. In fact, the film they released for Godzilla‘s 70th anniversary has been the most critically and commercially successful film in franchise history.

Godzilla Minus One was such a major hit that Toho quickly confirmed that a new sequel was on the way, and Godzilla Minus Zero is slated for a release around the world later this year. But thanks to an update from IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond, it’s now been confirmed that Godzilla Minus Zero will be screening worldwide on IMAX when it launches too. This means fans of the original can now see the sequel on the biggest screen possible when it hits this Fall.

Godzilla Minus Zero Confirms Worldwide IMAX Release

Courtesy of TOHO

As revealed by IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond as part of an earnings call for the company, Godzilla Minus Zero is planning a full IMAX launch as part of its worldwide release. This film is really going to change the game when it comes to worldwide releases for Toho as while there was a few months separating Godzilla Minus One‘s original release in Japan from its launch in the United States and other territories, but it’s only going to be a few days separating the Japanese and United States releases for the sequel. Fans won’t have to wait for too long for their chance to see the sequel in action.

Godzilla Minus Zero will first be releasing in Japan on November 3rd, and Toho and GKIDS will then release the sequel film in the United States and Canada on November 6th. This is a huge show of confidence for the sequel (especially with the IMAX confirmation), but also really changes the landscape in terms of Japanese films getting their international releases in North America. Fans used to have to wait years for the chance to see a new movie, but now it’s only going to be a few days from that release. It’s mind blowing.

What to Know for Godzilla Minus Zero

Toho

As for what to expect from the new sequel, Toho has been quite coy about what fans might see in action. Takashi Yamazaki, director, screenwriter, and VFX supervisor of Godzilla Minus One, returns to drive the sequel forward as well for Toho Studios with ROBOT producing and SHIROGUMI Inc. behind the visual effects. Filming for the sequel has been underway since last Summer, so it’s clear that Toho is firing on all cylinders to make sure its follows up that first successful film.

Godzilla Minus One was not only the most financially successful film in Toho’s 70 year long run for the franchise, but also was the very first film to be nominated and win an Academy Award for its visual effects. Together with the also in the works Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, comics offering major spins on the kaiju, TV shows and more, Godzilla is not going anywhere any time soon.

