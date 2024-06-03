Argylle Director Offers Sequel Update After Movie's Streaming Success

Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn already has a handful of franchises under his belt, while his latest effort, Argylle, introduced audiences to an entirely fresh landscape that has the potential to expand in a variety of ways. Even though the film wasn't a massive hit with audiences or critics when it landed in theaters earlier this year, the film's streaming debut on home video platforms and on Apple TV+ has resulted in a surge of interest in the project, which Vaughn himself says could lead towards the development of a sequel. It's likely too early to consider a sequel a certainty, but the more time that passes, it's possible that the closer the project could come to becoming a reality.

"We're doing very well on streaming," Vaughn confirmed to Empire Magazine. "People are liking it. Nothing would make me happier than making another one. I'm getting texts saying, 'Wow, those reviews were f-cking harsh!' The more we can get people to watch Argylle, the more chance we make another one. I'd love to make another one, we've got it planned."

In the film, Bryce Dallas Howard played a writer whose spy stories bizarrely reflected a number of real-life tales of espionage, which resulted in the reveal that Howard's character was a spy in her former life and her novels were recalling the missions she actually embarked upon. Henry Cavill played the fictional Argylle character within the world of the movie, with the final moments of the film showing Cavill playing a fan at a reading of the latest Argylle novel, hinting that there were even more mysteries to unravel. Additionally, there was a mid-credits scene that further teased more adventures would be on the horizon, which could include a crossover with Vaughn's Kingsman franchise.

In regards to whether we'll get that Argylle prequel, Vaughn teased, "It'll make a good little movie. We'll see ... Never say never."

Vaughn's comments about the harsh reviews stem from the movie only earning 33% positive reviews according to aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, while the film failed to cross the $100-million benchmark at the box office. Those initial reactions would make a sequel seem unlikely, yet if it proves to be a big enough hit on streaming, any continuation of the world would seem more likely.

