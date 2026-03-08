Arnold Schwarzenegger Breaks Silence on Predator Return (& Reveals Another Cult Classic Sequel)

Arnold Schwarzenegger was the lead star in Predator when it debuted in 1987. Directed by John McTiernan, Schwarzenegger starred as Dutch Schaefer, the leader of a paramilitary rescue team sent into Central America to save some hostages. While their mission to save the hostages from the terrorists who had captured them was the original mission, things got out of control when they discovered an alien species had arrived on Earth, and they were now the hunted. With an incredible cast that included names like Carl Weathers, Bill Duke, Shane Black, and Jesse “The Body” Ventura, it was a massive hit and started a franchise. However, Schwarzenegger never returned for the future movies. That appears to finally be changing.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, this weekend, and TheArnoldFans learned some huge news about his future. This includes a Predator return. “They did an additional Predator, and the director (Dan Trachtenberg) has been doing a great job of that,” Arnold said. “Now, he wants me to be in the next Predator. We’ve talked about it. As a matter of fact, FOX studios has kind of rediscovered ‘Arnold’.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Teases Several Projects

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Not only did Arnold Schzqarzenegger say that the studio wants him to return to Predator, but he also revealed that he was just sent a script for Commando 2. What the 78-year-old actor does is another story, as he has reached the age where his action days might be ending, and his future franchise roles might be him in more of a superior role while passing the torch to a future star. Commando was a 1985 action movie where he played a former Army Special Forces colonel named John Matrix who learns that mercenaries killed his entire former unit, and he sets out for revenge. He could still theoretically pull off a similar role, as Sylvester Stallone continues to do, but it’s not as likely.

On top of that, his return to the Predator franchise can’t have him out in the field fighting a Predator one-on-one because that would just make the monsters look weak in comparison. He should be the man sending in someone to fight, using his past knowledge to help them. There is also the argument that he isn’t even needed in the franchise anymore because it has done spectacularly without him. The Predator franchise stands on its own now, and the franchise no longer needs Arnold.

That said, there is no underestimating the nostalgia factor. As fantastic as Predator: Badlands was, its domestic take of $91 million has to be disappointing, and it deserved to make a lot more money than that. Maybe bringing back Arnold Schwarzenegger, while keeping the storylines as fresh and brilliant as they have been in the last three movies, could show people who passed on seeing these movies what they are missing. Arnold is returning for a new Conan movie as well, with Christopher McQuarrie directing it, so the future seems bright for one of the biggest movie stars of the 1980s.

