10 Upcoming Movies That’ve Made Perfect Casting Choices We Cannot Wait To See

2026 is already set to be a great year for cinema, with many exciting movies set to be released over the coming months. Additionally, many potentially great projects have been announced for the near future, giving movie fans a lot to look forward to. While a solid premise is usually one of the aspects of an upcoming movie that fans get most excited about, perfect casting choices are equally intriguing. Getting just the right actor for a specific role or project can make all the difference, as it can often lead to far greater anticipation for a movie building up to its release.

There are many upcoming movies with actors who seem to be perfectly suited to their roles. Some have been expertly chosen to play a specific character, while others are perfect in a broader sense due to their experience in the genre or other comparable projects. In each case, having announced these perfect casting choices only makes us look forward to these movies even more, as we cannot wait to see how the actors turn out in their roles.

10) Charlize Theron in Apex

Charlize Theron’s casting in the upcoming survival thriller Apex is absolutely brilliant. Theron has long since proved that she’s an actor willing to transform herself for movie roles, but the upcoming action thriller simply seems a perfect fit for her talents. Apex will star Theron as a rock climber being hunted by a predatory man (played by Taron Egerton) in the wilderness. Theron seems the best possible choice to play the isolated hero fighting for survival, so we simply cannot wait to see Apex when it releases on Netflix on April 24.

9) Ike Barinholtz in Artificial

While Ike Barinholtz might not seem the obvious choice to play controversial billionaire Elon Musk, his casting in Artificial is subtly perfect. Set to appear alongside Andrew Garfield as Sam Altman, the movie will tell the story of Altman’s firing and rehiring as CEO of OpenAI in 2023. Barinholtz is undeniably the perfect choice to play the eccentric Musk in the comedy drama, as his penchant for playing odd, comedic characters with a complete lack of self-awareness will undoubtedly make his take on Musk one that audiences won’t want to miss.

8) Nicholas Galitzine in Masters of the Universe

The announcement that Nicholas Galitzine would star as He-Man in Masters of the Universe flew a little under the radar, largely because he’s only recently found himself in the spotlight. Trailers for the movie make Galitzine’s casting seem the perfect choice, as not only does he look the part, but he has clearly taken the role very seriously. He bulked up considerably for the role, making him look every bit the muscular hero fans expect He-Man to be. As a result, the upcoming release of Masters of the Universe on June 5 is one that many are growing increasingly excited for.

7) Jaafar Jackson in Michael

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic is set to shed some light on the life of the King of Pop, and its casting choice for the title role couldn’t be any more perfect. Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of Michael, is set to play his late uncle. Not only does this maximize the resemblance the actor shares with the singer, but it also adds a personal touch to the production that subtly lends Michael some added authenticity. From both a practical and marketing standpoint, casting Michael Jackson’s nephew to play the singer himself was a perfect choice, and one that audiences will get to inspect more closely when Michael is released on April 24.

6) Leonardo DiCaprio & Christian Bale in Heat 2

The casting announcements surrounding the sequel to the amazing crime thriller Heat have only served to heighten anticipation for the upcoming film. Heat 2 has reportedly cast Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale in major roles, and it’s hard to imagine a pairing better suited to following up on Michael Mann’s 1995 masterpiece. With every indication being that they will take on the roles previously played by Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro, it seems as though the pair have been perfectly cast.

5) Jesse Plemons in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

The upcoming Hunger Games prequel, subtitled Sunrise on the Reaping, is set to introduce younger versions of many important characters from the franchise. While several of its announced casting choices have been exceptional, one that stands out as especially exciting is that Jesse Plemons will play a younger Plutarch Heavensbee, previously played in the original movies by Philip Seymour Hoffman. Not only is Plemons a solid choice for the role, but his status as one of Hollywood’s most celebrated and respected actors makes his casting all the more exciting. Sunrise on the Reaping is currently slated for release on November 20, 2026.

4) Matt Damon in The Odyssey

The announced cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is stacked with talent and features many actors whose roles seem incredibly exciting. However, few seem as perfect as Matt Damon in the lead role of Odysseus. Damon has long since proved himself to be one of the most capable and versatile leading men in Hollywood, and his role in the historical epic seems especially exciting. His previous collaborations with Nolan only further evidence the potential of the movie and his role in it, making his casting seem absolutely perfect. The Odyssey is set for release on July 17, 2026.

3) Jason Momoa in Supergirl

The brief glimpses of Jason Momoa’s Lobo in the Supergirl trailer were all we needed to be absolutely convinced that he was the perfect choice for the role. Everything about Momoa makes him a perfect fit for the DCU villain, from his imposing stature and long hair to his ability to play frenetic, intimidating characters. There are very few DC fans out there who don’t feel Momoa is the perfect choice to bring Lobo to life, and Supergirl‘s June 26 release simply can’t come soon enough.

2) Dwayne Johnson in Moana

Live-action remakes of animated Disney movies may not have been entirely consistent in their quality, but one thing that surely won’t divide fans is the casting of Dwayne Johnson as Maui in the live-action Moana. Considering Johnson voiced the character for the animated film, and boasts not just the appropriate Samoan descent but also the physique — and some of the tattoos — to adequately bring Maui to life. It’s hard to imagine anyone but the former WWE superstar in the role, so his inclusion seems to be the perfect way to bridge the gap between the animated and the live-action.

1) Karl Urban in Mortal Kombat II

Video game movies are often considered disappointing, but 2021’s Mortal Kombat managed to impress fans with its action sequences. For the sequel, the announcement of Karl Urban as Johnny Cage was enough to send hype for the movie into overdrive, as there are few — if any — other actors who seem better suited for the role. Urban’s ability to inject comedy and charisma into almost any role makes him the perfect fit, making his appearance as Johnny Cage one of the most anticipated upcoming performances. Mortal Kombat II is currently set for release on May 8, 2026.

