Chris Pratt Sends Sweet Birthday Message To Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt sent a very sweet birthday message to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple has had a very packed year welcoming their first child together. It’s been a trying year for so many around the globe and people are looking forward to turning the page to 2021. Through it all, family has become one of the most appreciated facets of our day to day lives. Both Pratt and Schwarzenegger have talked about how much it has meant to them to have a partner to work through all of these months isolated. The Guardians of the Galaxy star’s message talks about how their family has become a brighter place even in spite of so much turmoil outside. He feels lucky to have her support and companionship.

“Happy Birthday Sweetie! You have brought so much light into my life. I’m so glad to be home with you and Lyla,” he wrote. “You’re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister, and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support, and partnership. I love you.”

Back when they got married in 2019, a source told People Magazine, "The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It's a very romantic setting for a wedding," said the source. "The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy… They are using only local food. It's a lot of fresh vegetables. They didn't want the menu to be too heavy or rich. It's more of a light summer menu," said the source. "For dessert, there are lighter options as well, like raspberries, blueberries, and red currant."

ET had a report when the news of their pregnancy broke. “Chris and Katherine are extremely happy to be pregnant with their first child. The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them, so when they found out the news, they were extremely happy,” a source said. “Although Katherine was busy promoting her book in the beginning of her pregnancy, she now has time to be at home and get things ready for when the new addition arrives. Chris is so excited.”

