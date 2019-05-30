Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes Rap Debut With “Pump It Up” Song

Arnold Schwarzenegger has dominated the worlds of bodybuilding, movies, and politics — and now he appears to be making a jump into music. The action star and former California governor makes an appearance on “Pump It Up”, a motivational song recorded by Austrian entertainer Andreas Gabalier.

The song sees Gabalier chronicling Schwarzenegger’s career as a bodybuilder and film star, while arguing that anyone can follow in his footsteps if they work hard enough. The song’s muse then comes in to rap a few lines of his own, including a tongue-in-cheek reference to his “I’ll be back” catchphrase.

“Hey, I’m Arnold Schwarzenegger and listen carefully,” Schwarzenegger’s verse begins. “Dig deep down and ask yourself, who do you want to be. Not what, but who — if you believe success will come to you, work like hell, trust yourself and all your dreams come true.”

The music video, which you can check out above, also showcases a behind-the-scenes look at Schwarzenegger recording the rap, as well as the pair working out at Gold’s Gym.

Schwarzenegger has been in the news in some pretty specific ways in recent weeks, beginning when he appeared to be bodyslammed by a man while signing autographs at a South African event. The actor ended up not being injured by the attack, and ultimately decided not to press charges.

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about,” Schwarzenegger tweeted after the May 18 assault. “I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

Schwarzenegger also went viral after tweeting out his support for Thelma Smith, a 102-year-old friend of his who is in jeopardy of being evicted from her apartment of thirty years.

“Thelma has been a dear friend for a long time,” Schwarzenegger tweeted on May 24. “Imagine doing this to a 102-year-old woman who gave back to the community her whole life. It is heartless. Thelma, I’ll be reaching out to help. Landlords, you’ll hear from me too.”

On the industry side of things, Schwarzenegger is set to appear in this fall’s Terminator: Dark Fate, and was recently announced to be starring in an animated series called Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten.

What do you think of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s rap debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!