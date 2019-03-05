Arnold Schwarzenegger Claims ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Footage “Looks Great”

The Terminator franchise is going to try, try, try again at a reboot to kickstart its momentum at the box office – this time in the form of Terminator: Dark Fate, a direct sequel to T2: Judgement Day, which brings back franchise creator James Cameron as a producer and stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, while putting the directing duties in the hands of Deadpool‘s Tim Miller.

We recently got our (old and new), thanks to a production featurette. But while we wait to see if Miller and Co. are delivering something great with this next Terminator film, Schwarzenegger is already out stumping for Terminator 6, promising fans that they won’t be disappointed when the first footage drops.

Here’s what Schwarzenegger had to say about Terminator: Dark Fate to The Arnold Fans recently: “I’ve seen 15 minutes and it looked great and I was very excited about it.”

The former action star also went into detail about something most fans will want to know: why working with this Dark Fate creative team was different than working on Terminator: Genisys, the (failed) previous attempt to soft-reboot the franchise:

“It was a very interesting film to do with Tim [Miller]… the dynamic, between him and with Jim Cameron producing. So Jim Cameron is right now directing Avatar films so he’s taken on this enormous challenge and he’s very busy with that BUT he’s a control freak and as you know, Terminator is kind of his baby. So he does get involved in the filming. There were interesting discussions about which direction to go with a certain scene or how the dialogue should finish or what the certain look should be of an individual and all that stuff so there was a big collaboration between Jim and Tim Miller. I feel it was in good hands with both of them.”

If you want to know how the filmmakers are planning to actually make this new Terminator movie a much better product than Genisys? Well for one thing, it sounds like doing much more with a similar budget:

“The budget was somewhere between 160 million and 200 million dollars. I couldn’t tell you exactly because the movie isn’t finished yet. It’s still being worked on. Visual effects are being done now.”

From what little we know, Marvel’s new Ghost Rider, Gabriel Luna, will be playing the new killer robot the Hamilton and Schwarzenegger will face; Natalia Reyes and Mackenzie Davis are playing new characters Dani Ramos and Grace (respectively), who may or may not be more than the human characters they’re being presented as. Hopefully we’ll know more soon.

Terminator 6 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.