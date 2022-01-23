Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Reveals His Father’s Best Acting Advice

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been in the acting game for quite a long time. He made his on-screen debut playing the titular role in Hercules in New York back in 1970 and went on to make beloved films such as Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator, Commando, Predator, Kindergarten Cop, Total Recall, True Lies, and much more. Schwarzenegger is the father of five children, some of whom have followed in their father’s footsteps. Recently, his son Joseph Baena spoke with The Unwaxed Podcast and revealed his dad’s best acting advice.

“My dad really gives me like the most, not generic, because it’s like really good advice, but it’s like, ‘Aw, I feel I already knew that.’ Like with acting and stuff, it’s always about the reps,” Baena shared. “Just practicing, practicing until you can just say it. Everyone always comes to me like, ‘How do you learn all these lines?’ I’m like, ‘Well it’s through the reps and it’s what my dad told me.’ Once you’re able to say these lines while washing dishes, doing your laundry, someone trying to interrupt you, then you can say them whenever. When the camera is going and you’re saying these lines you have the boomstick in your face, the cameras, moving around, maybe your scene partner misses a line or something and you have to improv real quick, a car is passing by, so they have to cut it right there. You just have to roll with it.”

Baena will be seen in 2022 in Chariot alongside John Malkovich, Shane West, Rosa Salazar, and Scout Taylor-Compton. As for Schwarzenegger, the actor is expected to begin filming on the long-awaited Twins sequel, Triplets, soon. It’s been over 30 years since Ivan Reitman directed Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in Twins, the fun-loving comedy that saw the very-different looking stars playing brothers. For many years, there have been talks of a sequel, which would reunite Schwarzenegger and DeVito alongside a third unlikely brother. It was announced last year that the movie is officially in the works with Reitman returning to direct and Tracy Morgan signed on as the third brother.

This week, Schwarzenegger was involved in a bad car accident. The accident saw his SUV roll over onto another vehicle on Sunset Boulevard, according to TMZ. Photos show Schwarzenegger’s black Yukon SUV stuck between a red Prius and a white Porsche Cayenne. Reports suggest the Prius’ driver was seriously injured after the Yukon rolled over and collided with it. The Yukon continued to roll, eventually landing on top of the third vehicle. Once the cars settled, Schwarzenegger’s black Yukon came to rest on its side on two wheels between the red Prius and the Porsche Cayenne.

While the airbags in Schwarzenegger’s vehicle did deploy, he appeared to not be badly injured while he spoke to individuals on the scene. As for the driver of the Prius, she reportedly was bleeding from her head and had to be taken to a hospital in an ambulance. Sources for the site claim that the movie star is showing concern for the woman and intends to check on her well-being. The accident occurred about a mile away from Schwarzenegger’s residence.

Triplets does not yet have a release date.