Avatar: Fire and Ash May Have a Big Problem (But Here’s Why Fans Shouldn’t Worry)

James Cameron redefined the possibilities of blockbuster cinema in 2009 with the release of the original Avatar. The film shattered every reasonable expectation, overcoming a relatively modest start to become the highest-grossing movie of all time with a staggering $2.9 billion worldwide haul. Thirteen years later, Avatar: The Way of Water proved that the franchise was far from a one-hit wonder. The sequel silenced skeptics by dominating the global box office, eventually hauling $2.3 billion and cementing Cameron’s ambitious vision for a five-movie saga. Now, with the third installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, set to hit theaters in just a couple of weeks, anticipation is at an all-time high. However, despite the overwhelming commercial reception of the first two chapters, early industry reports suggest the new film might stumble out of the gate with an opening weekend that fails to surpass its predecessor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to new tracking data from Deadline, Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently projected to open in the $100 million to $130 million range domestically. For comparison, Avatar: The Way of Water opened to $134.1 million in 2022, a figure that actually came in under its initial tracking of $150 million to $175 million. On the surface, a sequel tracking lower than the previous entry is a flashing warning sign for any major franchise. It typically indicates diminishing audience interest or a lack of cultural momentum. However, box office analysts and fans alike should think twice before hitting the panic button. The Avatar franchise has repeatedly proven that it operates under a completely different set of rules than the rest of Hollywood, and these initial numbers are likely just the beginning of another historic run.

A Smaller Opening Weekend Is Not a Concern for Avatar: Fire and Ash

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

To understand why a soft opening is irrelevant for this franchise, one only needs to look at the history of the original film. In 2009, Avatar opened to $77 million domestically. At the time, that number was considered solid but unspectacular, especially when compared to the massive openings of contemporaries like the Twilight or Harry Potter franchises. Yet, the film went on to become the most profitable movie in history. The secret to this success lies in the incredible legs of James Cameron’s films. Unlike Marvel Cinematic Universe entries or Star Wars films, which often earn a massive chunk of their total gross in the first three days before dropping significantly, Avatar movies hold their audience week after week. They are marathon runners in a world of sprinters, often seeing drops as low as 10% or 20% in subsequent weekends.

Avatar‘s unique box office behavior is largely driven by the event nature of the franchise. James Cameron designs these films to be seen on the biggest, best screens available, specifically IMAX and premium large formats. Because there is a limited number of these premium screens in any given city, it is physically impossible for everyone to see the movie in the intended format during opening weekend. Consequently, audiences are willing to wait. Fans often book tickets for the second, third, or even fourth week just to secure the perfect seat in an IMAX theater. This bottleneck effect spreads the revenue out over months rather than condensing it into a single weekend, creating the illusion of a softer opening while guaranteeing a longer theatrical lifespan.

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Word of mouth is the other critical factor that insulates the Avatar franchise from traditional box office decay. The visual spectacle of Pandora is something audiences feel compelled to share, driving business from casual moviegoers who might not otherwise rush to the theater. If Avatar: Fire and Ash delivers the same visual splendor and emotional resonance as its predecessors, the opening weekend number will be nothing more than a footnote in another billion-dollar success story. Even in the absolute worst-case scenario where the box office collapses, James Cameron has a contingency in place, as the director has noted that he could wrap up the remaining franchise storylines in a book if the film series becomes financially unsustainable. However, given the track record, it is far more likely that Avatar: Fire and Ash will cross the one billion dollar mark with ease, making the production of the fourth sequel a certainty.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

Do you think the new Avatar film will eventually surpass the box office total of the first movie? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!