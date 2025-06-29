Avatar: Fire and Ash New Look Teases a Messy Family Reuninon

A new teaser image for Avatar: Fire & Ash teases the uncomfortable new relationship between Col. Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and his son Spider (Jack Champion). The still was published by Empire Magazine, along with an excerpt from an interview with Lang about this new adventure for his character. Quaritch has been the face of humanity’s worst impulses on Pandora since this franchise kicked off in 2009, but its long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, took the colonel in an unexpected direction. In the third installment — hitting theaters on December 19th — these two will reportedly have more time to get to know each other, but that may not be what’s best for them or for their relationship, according to Lang.

“They reconnect out of necessity,” the actor said. “Their connection is not a solo connection. There are times when everybody comes together on some level. But, when enemies cooperate, you can be sure betrayal is just around the corner.”

Quaritch seemed to be killed in Avatar, but The Way of Water introduced a new concept called “Recombinants” — the mind of a deceased human implanted permanently in a Na’vi avatar body. In this form, a reborn version of Quaritch returned to Pandora with the support of earth’s Resources Development Administration (RDA) to colonize the moon. He didn’t know he had a living son until he arrived and found Spider living amongst the Na’vi and the remaining human scientists. Spider fought against his father for the entire movie, but in the end, he did save Quaritch from drowning before rejoining the Na’vi.

“Spider confuses Quaritch,” Lang went on. “But Quaritch wants clarity. There is something about Spider that Quaritch really loves — not a word we associate with him. I think respect and admiration really develop in spades, as well as animosity and manipulation. The relationship will deepen — for better or worse.”

Avatar: Fire & Ash promises to continue the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) as they seek peace between Pandora’s Na’vi and humanity, while exploring more of the fictional moon’s culture and biome. Since Champion is reprising his role as Spider, we can be reasonably sure that there will not be another big time-skip between movies, as there was a 16-year gap between Avatar and The Way of Water. James Cameron has also said that this movie will push the Na’vi to do some darker things in order to protect themselves this time around, perhaps blurring the lines of morality within this franchise.

More details on this long-awaited threequel are coming in the months leading up to its release. Avatar: Fire & Ash hits theaters on December 19th in the U.S.