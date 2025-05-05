Avatar 3 First Look Teases Major Story Details for Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri

The first look at Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) in the highly anticipated sequel Avatar: Fire and Ash has officially arrived, highlighting significant challenges ahead for the Na’vi warrior. Revealed by Empire magazine, the image showcases Neytiri poised for conflict, her face a mask of anger. Accompanying the visual are new insights directly from Saldaña, who confirms that the crushing grief Neytiri endured after the events of Avatar: The Way of Water festers into a mighty rage in the third film. This emotional turmoil, she explains, will lead Neytiri to interrogate her deepest connections to her family, her people, her land, and even herself. Furthermore, the new information sheds light on Neytiri’s conflict with Varang (Oona Chaplin), the previously announced leader of the mysterious fire-based Ash Clan, whom Saldaña describes as Neytiri’s “match.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That pain is seamlessly followed up on,” Saldaña explained, offering her perspective on the aftermath of losing her son Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) in the battle against Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and his forces. “And because it doesn’t really have anywhere to go, and doesn’t go away, rage can also come from it. [The Sullys] are going to be tested as a family. Not only would everything that’s happening compel her to question the bond she has with her husband, but also her bond with herself, her people, her land, and the way the Na’vi are. She’s going to question everything.” This stark assessment suggests Neytiri’s journey in Avatar: Fire and Ash will test her relationship with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and force her to re-evaluate her place within Na’vi society and her connection to Eywa. Saldaña also stated that in Varang, Neytiri will “meet her match”, suggesting a rival capable of challenging Neytiri on multiple levels, potentially physically and ideologically.

“Zoe is incandescent in this film,” Cameron stated emphatically during the interview. “With Emilia Pérez, she’s finally getting recognised as the top-tier actor we’ve always known she is. But in [Fire And Ash], that goes way beyond what you’ve seen before.” Cameron’s high praise, referencing Saldaña’s recent Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the acclaimed 2024 film Emilia Pérez, underscores the demanding nature of Neytiri’s arc in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Everything We Know About Avatar: Fire and Ash

Image via Empire

Continuing directly from Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: Fire and Ash finds the Sully family mourning Neteyam while facing intensified RDA colonization efforts on Pandora, led by General Ardmore (Edie Falco) and a Na’vi-bodied Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang). The plot will involve the Sullys navigating this conflict alongside the Metkayina clan, with the younger generation — narrator Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), and Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss) — playing key roles, while Spider (Jack Champion) struggles with his dual loyalties.

The film significantly expands Pandora’s cultures by introducing two new tribes: the volcanic Ash People and the nomadic Wind Traders. Led by Varang (Oona Chaplin), the Ash People represent a “darker aspect” of Na’vi society, hardened by struggle and willing to do “things we would consider to be evil,” according to director James Cameron, who praised Chaplin’s ability to make the adversarial Varang feel “real and alive.” In contrast, the Wind Traders traverse Pandora via massive aerial vessels, connecting disparate cultures like ancient trade caravans.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on December 19, 2025.

What are you most excited to witness in Avatar: Fire and Ash? Let us know in the comments!