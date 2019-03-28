‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Brendan Cowell Cast in ‘Avatar’ Sequels

The cast of James Cameron‘s Avatar sequels continues to grow, as yet another actor has joined the series ranks. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Brendan Cowell, who played Harrag in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, is jumping on for the film franchise. It looks as though Cowell will appear in more than one of the four scheduled Avatar sequels, though it’s unclear exactly how many that will be.

Unlike several other actors that have made the jump to the Pandora-set film series, Cowell will be taking on the role of a human character. He’s playing Mick Scoresby, a captain of a private-sector hunting vessel that has made its way to Pandora. This likely means he will act as one of the antagonists in the film.

“Jim [Cameron] and I are thrilled to welcome Brendan to the Avatar family and know that he will bring a great depth to the character of Mick Scoresby,” producer Jon Landau said in a statement.

Fox had initially ordered four Avatar sequels into production, with at least a couple of them filming back to back. However, now that Disney’s purchase of Fox is complete, there’s no telling how many of the films will see the light of day. The first of the sequels has already finished being filmed, so that seems like a guarantee at this point. Beyond that, it will probably depend on how much money the franchise can make. The first Avatar, which hit theaters in 2008, remains the highest grossing film in worldwide box office history.

Earlier this year, while speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of the release of Alita: Battle Angel, Landau offered an update on the production of the Avatar sequels.

“We’re well into production,” Landau said. “We’ve completed our performance capture with Sam [Worthington] and Zoe [Saldana] and Stephen Lang and Cliff Curtis and Sigourney Weaver and a great group of young kids. We’ve been capturing not just on a stage but in a 500,000 gallon water tank, below the water, above the water. Jim [Cameron] has written into the scripts all of the stuff that people would expect from an Avatar sequel. A story that completes itself, an emotional journey in a world like you’ve never seen.”

The next Avatar film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2020.

