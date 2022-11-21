Avatar Returns to Disney+ Ahead of The Way of Water Release

The biggest box office hit in movie history has finally made its return to Disney+. Avatar, which was a product of 20th Century Fox absorbed in the acquisition by the Walt Disney Company, had been available to stream on Disney+ for a while. That changed a couple of months ago, when the film was removed from Disney+ ahead of its theatrical re-release. Now, things have been set right once again, as Avatar made its return to the streaming service, just in time for its sequel to hit theaters next month.

Monday morning marked the beginning of early ticket sales for Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel fans have been waiting to see since 2009. Along with the tickets going live, Disney+ also put the original Avatar back on its streaming lineup, though there was no prior announcement about the return.

Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters in one month, and Disney is hoping to break box office records once again. By putting the first Avatar back on Disney+, the company can build buzz heading into the sequel's release, and give fans an opportunity to refresh the story in their minds before heading to Pandora once again.

How Many Avatar Sequels Will There Be?

Avatar was released back in 2009, but that doesn't mean James Cameron hasn't been working to continue the franchise. 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) went all-in on the Avatar franchise after the first one became the biggest box office hit of all time. Four Avatar sequels were ordered into development.

The plan for 20th Century and Disney is to release a new Avatar movie every two years until all four sequels have hit the big screen. Avatar 3, which is already years into production, arrives at the end of 2024. That will be followed by Avatar 4 in 2026 and Avatar 5 in 2028. Those sequels will likely have subtitles, rather than numbers, similar to The Way of Water.

Are you glad to see Avatar back on Disney+? Will you be heading out to theaters to see Avatar: The Way of Water in December? Let us know in the comments!

Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theaters on December 16th.