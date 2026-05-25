Toy Story 5 Confirms a Weird Update for One Beloved Character After 3 Movies

While the cast of the Toy Story franchise has shrunk over the course of the four movies, three Buzz Lightyear spinoffs, 7 shorts, and one Forky series, the main characters have mostly remained consistent. Yes, there have been temporary narrative changes (like Buzz’s comic Spanish mode) and Woody leaving the gang at the end of Toy Story 4, newcomers have joined, and some Toy Story characters have been recast, but you can count on the leads being familiar. Woody is neurotic, Buzz is a little bit of a clown, Jessie has moxxy, Mr Potato Head is snarky, Rex is a coward… you can set your watch by their quirks and defining characteristics. Or you could until now.

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In Toy Story 5, one of the main gang is going to be very different, at least temporarily, after the character has appeared in three movies, and several other releases. Because according to LADBible, the previously silent Bullseye will now talk in Toy Story 5, and he will be voiced by Alan Cumming. The outlet spoke to the X-Men 2 star, who reveals he’s “so happy and proud and in disbelief” over his casting. He also says there was some debate over which voice to give the horse, which makes sense, given his voice is recognizable, but a Scottish Wild West steed doesn’t exactly feel logical: “So we went around the houses a bit before we settled on the one we’re using. But the circumstances of him talking – once you see the film – will make you understand why we had quite a broad church to choose from.”

Why Bullseye Speaks in Toy Story 5

Don’t be alarmed, though, because the speech isn’t a permanent change. According to LADBible, Cumming plays Bullseye’s alter-ego Evil Bullseye in a cameo shown as part of imaginative play by new character Blaze (who lives in Jessie’s old owner’s home). Much like Andy’s imagination sequences that saw Mr Potato Head transformed into One-Eyed Bart, and Ham was Evil Doctor Porkchop. Cumming revealed the extent of his appearance: “Well, I would say don’t expect too much, as it is a cameo, but it is quite exciting as this character has never had a voice before.”

He also spoke about putting his voice to the horse: “Voice work is pretty much the same wherever you do it and on what scale. I really like it as it makes you really focus on the nuance and timbre of your voice and your accent, and even your breathing. Obviously you don’t have to get all made up and into a costume, and sometimes you can do it from your bed…! It’s going to give me great kudos with my friends’ kids to be in this one.”

Cumming isn’t the only newcomer to Toy Story 5‘s cast: Conan O’Brien joins as potty-training toy Smarty Pants, Greta Lee is the tech villain Lilypad, Craig Robinson plays Atlas, The Bear‘s Matty Matheson plays Dr. Nutcase, and John Hopkins, Jeff Bergman, and Anna Vocino play Mr Pricklepants, Mr Potato Pants, and Mrs Potato Pants respectively, after the unavailabilty of Piers Brosnan, and the deaths of Don Rickles and Estelle Harris.

Toy Story 5 releases in cinemas globally on June 19, 2026. What do you think of this change? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!