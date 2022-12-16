Avatar 2: The Way Of Water Trailer Details Revealed in Advance of Doctor Strange 2 Premiere

✖

During their CinemaCon panel last week, Disney revealed the first look at Avatar: The Way of Water. The studio also revealed that the general public would get their first look at the teaser for the film when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters and then would hit the internet about a week later. But it seems that they have already given another advanced look at the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water. Those who were in attendance for early screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also got to see the same trailer.

According to Polygon, they were shown the first trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water during an advanced screening of the Marvel Studios film. The trailer that's being shown during the screening isn't any different from what was shown last week, but is sure to make whoever wants to see the film excited. ComicBook.com was in attendance at Disney's CinemaCon panel and we got the chance to see what happens next in the world of Pandaora. Here's a description of what happens in the trailer:



"The teaser trailer opens with Na'vi running along tree branches on Pandora. More Na'vi ride winged creatures over deep blue waters. Under the water, a Na'vi swims with a giant sea animal. On land, Avatars walk with humans on a construction site. In the jungles of Pandora, Na'vi, wielding machine guns, appear to be mercenaries – the bad guys. "Wherever we go, this family… is our fortress," Sam Worthington's Jake says. Title card: AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER."



Last week, the studio also officially revealed that the title for the Avatar sequel would be Avatar: The Way of Water. The film is confirmed to feature several returning stars that include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stepehn Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. The cast for the sequels will include several more newcomers than returning members, though, with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well. Plot details for the sequels are currently unknown.



Avatar: The Way of Water is set to arrive on December 16, 2022, with Avatar 3 set to debut two years later on December 20, 2024.