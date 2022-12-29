Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Compared to the Original

Theater Count (Photo: 20th Century Studios) A key metric for seeing the difference in the success of Avatar: The Way of Water and the original film is in how many screen it's playing on. The 2009 film opened in 3,452 theaters and held that number (or more) through its first three weeks of release, and wouldn't fall below 3,000 screens until it had been in theaters for 57 days. Avatar: The Way of Water opened on 4,202, and remains in that many as of this writing. When you couple that with the raised prices for IMAX, Dolby, and 3D screens, you can perhaps start to see why The Way of Water is outperforming the original in some areas. Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water prevnext

First Friday (Photo: 20th Century Studios) Including Thursday preview screenings, Avatar opened to $26,752,099 in 2009 with Avatar: The Way of Water starting its run with $53,200,270. Naturally it's worth noting that back when the first Avatar premiered, Thursday preview screenings were exclusively at midnight, while Avatar: The Way of Water began playing at 3 PM on Thursday, making its preview numbers higher by virtue of having three times the amount of screenings. Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water prevnext

Opening Weekend Avatar: The Way of Water brought in $134 million compared to Avatar's $77 million. Even when adjusting for inflation from 2009 to 2022, the first film doesn't match the sequel's tally, sitting at $106.8 million when adjusted. Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water prevnext

First Monday (Photo: 20th Century Fox) In their first Mondays of release, Avatar managed $16,385,820 while Avatar: The Way of Water sunk down to $16,257,078. It seems likely that this can be attribute to some audience members not being on their winter break from work or school just yet. Don't worry though, Avatar 2 quickly rebounds. Winner: Avatar (2009) prevnext

First 7 Days (Photo: 20th Century Studios) In its first seven days of release, the original Avatar had a total of $137 million domestically, a number that it would increase more than five-fold through its original theatrical run. In that same time frame, the first seven days, Avatar: The Way of Water managed $197.5 million. It could be hard for the sequel to maintain the kind of legs the first movie had in US theaters with increased competition arriving in the next few weeks, and potential fizzling interest. Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water prevnext

2nd Weekend (Photo: 20th Century Studios) In its second weekend, 2009's Avatar was beginning its tremendous hold and huge legs that would carry it to box office glory. Falling only 2% from its first weekend to its second weekend, the movie brought in $75.6 million. Avatar: The Way of Water however managed to have a dip from weekend #1 to weekend #2, one that is consistent with blockbusters of the modern era. The sequel fell 53% and brought in $63.3 million, of note however is that the first part of this weekend, going from Friday, December 23 to Sunday December, 25, occurred during a massive cold front that shut down streets across the country. Weekend #3 will be the big test for Avatar: The Way of Water's legs and seeing how it plays compared to other modern blockbusters and its predecessor. For the time being, the hit that Avatar: The Way of Water took thanks to the weather shutting things down has so far been its biggest ding when comparing it to the original. Winner: Avatar (2009) prevnext

First 10 Days (Photo: 20th Century Studios) In its first 10 days of release, Avatar (2009) managed to bring in over $200 million, sitting at $212.7 million. On the flipside, Avatar: The Way of Water (which has only been in theaters 12 days as of this writing) has brought in over $261 million in its first ten. Adjusted for inflation, the original Avatar is sitting ahead of its sequel, but the record books still give the edge to the new movie. Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water prevnext

Race to $1 Billion Right now, after fourteen days of release, Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed the $1 billion marker and sits at $1.028 billion (including early release in some international territories). Back in 2009 the original Avatar crossed the same milestone in 19 days. Though The Way of Water is the winner in this comparison, Avengers: Endgame is the record holder for fastest to $1 billion, achieving it in five days. Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water prevnext

Race to $1.5 billion (Photo: 20th Century Studios) The original Avatar managed to cross $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office in 33 days. Currently Avatar: The Way of Water hasn't done that just yet, but with strong international box office numbers continuing to roll in, James Cameron's sequel seems poised to smash that number. The film can't actually claim the top spot for "Fastest to $1.5 billion," another record held by Avengers: Endgame, which did so in 8 days. prevnext